Whether it’s relocation or moving to a nearby community, students in two classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have determined one thing: the people of Winslow need to move from their current homes.
“The students have thought that vacating the village is pinnacle to the safety needs for the community as it exists in the context of flooding and the context of all of the disasters through the years,” graduate student Chesley Pounds told members of the Winslow community Monday night. “It’s not going to get better.”
Students in planning studio and hazard mitigation planning courses held a presentation for the culmination of their work this semester with the village at Logan View High School Monday night.
The presentation, titled “Resilience in Recovery: Planning a Future Winslow,” highlighted the research done by the 27 students and their outcomes and recommendations for the village of 100, which includes vacation of the village from where it stands today.
The students also prepared a 300-page report going more into detail, which will be finalized after additional feedback. They will discuss the topic further with Winslow’s community planning committee in the coming weeks.
“So it’s a pretty good size of a report, but that also accounts for the appendices, which will have the field surveys … mitigation strategies, funding resources,” Pounds said. “And so we’re hoping that it’s something that you can look at and get benefit from.”
Winslow was hit hard by flooding last March, with some people losing everything to the disaster. Many people’s homes were tagged after inspection, and some properties were denied any entry.
Last July, UNL professors Gordon Scholz and Zhenghong Tang were asked if they would be willing to help out with the possibility of Winslow’s relocation.
“It sounded like kind of an overwhelming task for us, but we were eager to help in any way that we could,” Scholz said. “So we agreed that we would work with the village and we realized that we wouldn’t be able to prepare a complete plan for the future, but we certainly were interested in helping in the beginning stages.”
Two classes took part in the project: Scholz’s planning studio course and Tang’s hazard mitigation planning course. Because the studio planning class is comprised of all graduate students, many are pursuing master’s degrees in community and regional planning, Scholz said.
With the research, presentation and report, Tang said all of the work was done by the students.
“We did not do any of the work. None of us,” he said. “All of the credit, they worked really hard from the beginning of the semester to this holiday. They’ve worked day and night.”
Mary Baker, resiliency strategist at JEO Consulting Group also spoke prior to the presentation. JEO is an engineering firm that has been helping Winslow and other communities in the aftermath of the March flooding.
“For the university students to be able to do a real-life project has kind of been pretty exciting for them, and so they’ve been really excited to help your community out,” Baker said. “This is kind of the culmination of what they’ve worked on this last semester to help you with, so it’s kind of cool.”
Pounds discussed the early work done in the community, while graduate student Jason Cyboron talked about the risk assessment.
Pounds, who is in Scholz’s studio planning class, went over a brief history of Winslow, including previous flooding in 1912, 1944 and 1960. She also discussed previous flood events with the nearby Elkhorn River.
The flooding last March, Pounds said, was a cumulation of four different factors, including 90-mph winds, meeting criteria for blizzards and bombogenesis, or the accumulation of how quick and unexpected the blizzard and flooding was.
“It was also a record-breaking flood that led to very steep consequences for the state as a whole, and especially the community of Winslow,” she said.
The students took two trips to Winslow, the first of which happened on Sept. 9. The students were taken on tours around the village, took pictures of different properties and assessed their conditions, including how many families lived there or its vacancy status.
“We got a great introduction from the community leaders where we learned a high level of really what happened,” Pounds said. “And we were invited into some of the properties that people owned in the community, which was a great opportunity for the students to see first-hand at face value what the outcome was of the disaster.”
Several graduate students and the professors came to Winslow again on Oct. 28 to meet with the community planning committee and show them maps of the area.
“They were gracious enough to let us interrogate them with our questions, and we had awesome input back and forth with the community leaders and with our class,” Pounds said.
During this meeting, Pounds said there was a lot of discussion on what the community had been lacking after the flood and what they wanted to see in the future, including increased housing and more business development.
“There was discussion too of having mom-and-pop shops, but not necessarily having really high-dollar stores, but just having somewhere where you can go to get a bite to eat, somewhere you can get gas, which I know is a big issue as well in the community,” she said.
After these meetings, the students then began work on the report. Students in Scholz’s class worked on recording the history of Winslow and its demographics for statistical context.
The students also conducted case studies of instances of other communities in the country affected by natural disasters or relocation, including Niobrara, which relocated between 1972 and 1977.
Cyboron said the hazard mitigation planning class then focused on the risk assessment portion of the report, which focused on identifying potential hazards, assessing the community capacity for future risk reduction and developing mitigation strategies.
“We first began in our course with compiling a collection of news articles and videos and just kind of looking at the past and documenting this disaster as it happened,” he said. “And while doing this, we took a broader approach and looked at multiple hazards.”
The class then focused on different hazards like storms, tornadoes and blizzards and studied how the communities applied for funding, which agencies assisted in funding and what kind of assistance was applied.
For each hazard, the class studied its history in the region and developed a vulnerability assessment to figure out what its impacts were.
“The point of those hazard assessments is we came up with mitigation strategies,” Cyboron said. “So as we look to the future for Winslow’s recovery and rebuilding process, what can we do now and plan for now to mitigate some of the effects from some of these damages?”
Altogether with the report, Pounds said the students were able to develop four outcomes and recommendations for Winslow, including vacating the village.
“Of course, we can’t make that decision for you, but we wanted to contribute to all of the research that will help the consultants and state and federal strategies that are going to be there with you through all of these next steps,” Pounds said.
An outcome for the students was to obtain community input for recovery, which included knowing what the residents of Winslow needed and what they wanted for their future.
“The first thing we learned in our planning class is you can’t come in and just tell a community what to do,” Pounds said. “You’re best suited if you come from their minds first and understand what it is that you want to see.”
The students also recommended forming a body of stakeholders among the residents of Winslow, such as an advisory committee or planning commission.
“Taking those next steps to say, ‘This is our collective voice’ is one of the most powerful things you can do if you plan to maintain yourselves as a village,” Pounds said.
Finally, if Winslow plans to go through with relocation, the students recommended that it develops a relocation strategy with the assistance of JEO and any students who stay on with the project after the semester ends.
“I know we have all the best interests from local and state and federal leaders in mind, but we want to keep best practices in mind and we want to go along with you to know what the next step is,” Pounds said.
When asked by a Winslow resident as to the dangers of staying the area, Cyboron said because the current levy can only be designed to the 50-year flood level due to the highway, there is no way to get Winslow out of the floodplain.
“With everything freezing up this winter, I’ve heard that they’re expecting flooding again next spring just because of all the water storage, all the wetlands, lakes, and everything are full, the creeks are high and it’s just going to store as it freezes over winter,” he said. “So there’s potential for more flooding.”
Scholz said although it may not seem like the students got very far with the project, community planning doesn’t work on a semester schedule.
“We had limited opportunity to meet with members of the community, and we would urge you to continue your involvement and to form advisory committees and to voice your opinions about the future because that’s really what community planning is all about,” he said. “It needs to come from the citizens, from the residents.”
Tang said with this project, the students didn’t receive any funding from outside the university for the project’s costs, such as transportation or printing.
“We do really appreciate the community as well as the stakeholders to support the students’ education to help them understand those real-world situations and hopefully they can serve more communities in the future,” he said.
Pounds said she was thankful for the opportunity for her and the other students to get a hands-on experience in working with Winslow.
“This has been a real once-in-a-lifetime experience to get this kind of opportunity to come and learn from you,” she said. “So we really appreciate you taking the time to take on this bit of what can be, at times, an emotional journey from your perspective and us sympathizing with you.”