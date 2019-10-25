Students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will assist Winslow in its decision to possibly relocate the village.
The village will hold a community meeting to collect input from residents at the Winslow Fire Station this Monday at 7 p.m.
Winslow suffered severe damages after flooding throughout the state in March. Since then, the village has held several community meetings and has discussed the possibility of relocation.
Community and Regional Planning students from UNL visited the village last month. A total number of 25 students in two CRP classes will work with Winslow this semester.
Winslow Fire Chief Zachary Klein said the students will be briefed on information since they visited the village last month.
“We’re going to kind of build that knowledge, update them a little bit on Monday, get them the tools that they need to do the work and then take them on the road and see what happens,” he said.
Klein said the village has set up a community planning committee made up of residents to work with the students on a potential relocation site.
“They’re talking about relocations of the past and things that have worked, things that have not worked, what they’re looking for as residents at the new site and trying to build that vision for what that can be,” he said.
Gordon Scholz, professor and director of the CRP program, said the meeting this Monday will be an opportunity for the committee to express its views and discuss future alternatives for the community.
During the students’ visit, Scholz said they were able to take photos of all the structures in the community and take notes on the damage.
“The documentation of that fieldwork will be used by property owners to apply for various forms of assistance from federal and state programs,” he said. “The students’ report will also include past and current history of the village, including population characteristics and trends.”
The students will assist Winslow by documenting existing physical conditions, facilitating community discussion and helping in the process of applying for assistance from programs throughout the “very complicated and somewhat overwhelming” process, Scholz said.
“We think that this work with Winslow will instill among the students a deep understanding of the severe multi-faceted impacts of natural disasters such as flooding, an appreciation for the need to sensitively provide meaningful assistance to people affected by such disasters and an awareness of programs and agencies that can provide assistance,” he said.
Scholz said this meeting is just one small step in a long process as Winslow recovers from the flooding. He said work will continue past the fall semester, and a few students will likely continue working with the village.
Klein said Winslow’s new committee will be instrumental in exploring the possibility of relocation as they work with the students.
“They’re going to run what they find back through the engineer’s office and the board itself for feasibility, not design, to make sure that whatever they’re looking at is actually possible,” he said. “But for the most part, they’re going to drive that vision to what is hopefully going to happen.”