Unlimited quota deer, antelope permits available starting July 11

Hunters may begin purchasing unlimited quota Nebraska deer and antelope permits on July 11.

Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase permits through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission starting at 1 p.m. Central time.

Unlimited quota deer permits are resident statewide archery, resident statewide muzzleloader, youth, youth whitetail, nonresident restricted youth, limited landowner and special landowner.

Unlimited quota antelope permits are resident statewide archery and youth archery.

A regulation change made by Game and Parks in March created additional purchase periods for big game permits, allowing Nebraska hunters to buy deer and antelope permits in non-draw management units before nonresidents. The result gives residents preference over nonresidents.

The remaining purchase periods are:

July 12 – Residents may buy any limited quota deer permits.

July 13 – Residents may buy any limited antelope permits.

July 25 – Nonresidents may buy any limited deer permits.

July 26 – Nonresidents may buy any limited antelope permits.

Aug. 1 – Residents and nonresidents may buy any remaining draw unit deer permits.

Aug. 2 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may buy any remaining draw unit antelope permits.

Permits will be available through the close of the hunting season or until the quota sells out.

Purchases may be made online at OutdoorNebraska.org, in person at a Game and Parks office, or via mail: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE, 68503.

For more information on big game hunting and permits, see the 2022 Nebraska Big Game Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.