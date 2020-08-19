UNO professor to speak on biodiversity at Conservation Nebraska webinar

As soon as she was asked to talk about biodiversity at a Conservation Nebraska event, Roxanne Kellar said she knew she wanted to take part.
“It’s just one of my favorite topics because it’s important to the earth and it’s important to humans,” the University of Nebraska Omaha associate professor said. “And it’s a concept that no matter who the audience is, there are examples that everyone can connect with, whether you’re a farmer or someone living in a giant city in New York or something like that.”
Kellar will speak on biodiversity and its measurements at “The Importance of Biodiversity,” an online webinar 7-8 p.m. on Thursday. Participants can register in advance by visiting the Facebook event page.
With recent Conservation Nebraska events having energetic and passionate speakers, Northeast Conservation Director Dakota Stock said Kellar will be no different.
“When I reached out to her, she was quick to do this event, she was right away super interested,” she said. “I’m always so happy to have speakers that are like that, because it just makes the event that much more interesting, when you can tell the person speaking is just so proud to have this knowledge.”
Kellar’s research at UNO involves biodiversity, studying morphological and genetic variation in plants. With her background in plant systematics, her work involves defining different species.
“That’s important to biodiversity and to conservation because in order to protect nature, biodiversity and the species that are in it, you have to be able to define them, distinguish them, know what’s out there,” she said.
With that information, Kellar is working to provide conservation planners or managers about what diversity a particular area has. Organizations like the Nature Conservancy or World Wildlife Fund have certain methods of selecting areas for conservation, including biodiversity in a region.
“But then they also use lots of other information, like, ‘Oh, are there rare species? Are there endangered species? Are there imminent threats to this particular region by human destruction or whatever?’” Kellar said. “So my work tries to add another metric to their toolkit, give them a little bit more information about what might be in a region to help them understand.”
Kellar and her undergraduate and graduate students gather genetic information on various species to put into a biogenetic tree. This allows for a better display of information, rather than just choosing to put a conservation area in a region with 500 species rather than one with 400.
“In the 500, yeah, there’s 500, but half of them are very similar grasses,” she said. “Whereas in the other one, there’s only 400, but there’s a really diverse range of the genetic information that’s in those plants and just how distinct and different they are.”
While people might think areas like rainforests should have more conservation due to the increased biodiversity, Kellar said the Nature Conservancy’s Niobrara Valley Preserve is the largest in the country.
“So rather than just focusing on a rainforest or a desert or coral reefs, which of course are also high diversity, they wanted to conserve different ecosystem types too,” she said.
Kellar said she plans on talking about threats to biodiversity and its values for not only ecosystems but for humans as well.
“I’ll finish up with talking about what are some current conservation strategies for protecting populations and species and biodiversity,” she said. “So I usually do this over like four or five different lectures, so I’m trying to just take sort of the top-level stuff that’s going to be most interesting to the widest audience.”
Stock said she was looking forward to Kellar’s talk, as she believes biodiversity is going to be one of the environmental solutions that can solve multiple problems.
“We’re just a big mixing pot, and it’s so cool to see humans are the same way,” she said. “I think we do so much better when we have different kinds of people and we learn, and that’s just kind of the micro, looking into plants and small organisms.”
For Fremont, Stock said biodiversity is important to keep in mind as for farmers, introducing more lifeforms, such as chickens for bug control and fertilizer, is important. Even for non-farmers, she said learning about how ecosystems work is still of great benefit.
“When you see universal things that are going on within tiny, tiny organisms, you can also see the same thing happening within our larger range of human interactions,” she said. “So you can just learn so much from the tiny things that are on our planet.”
