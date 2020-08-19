UNO professor to speak on biodiversity at Conservation Nebraska webinar

“In the 500, yeah, there’s 500, but half of them are very similar grasses,” she said. “Whereas in the other one, there’s only 400, but there’s a really diverse range of the genetic information that’s in those plants and just how distinct and different they are.”

While people might think areas like rainforests should have more conservation due to the increased biodiversity, Kellar said the Nature Conservancy’s Niobrara Valley Preserve is the largest in the country.

“So rather than just focusing on a rainforest or a desert or coral reefs, which of course are also high diversity, they wanted to conserve different ecosystem types too,” she said.

Kellar said she plans on talking about threats to biodiversity and its values for not only ecosystems but for humans as well.

“I’ll finish up with talking about what are some current conservation strategies for protecting populations and species and biodiversity,” she said. “So I usually do this over like four or five different lectures, so I’m trying to just take sort of the top-level stuff that’s going to be most interesting to the widest audience.”