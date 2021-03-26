Unsung Heroes: Chaplain recalls painful, beautiful moments

It would help relieve anxiety.

“We already all knew what page we needed to be on to do what the patient wanted had the patient been able to tell us with their own voice,” Jensen said.

Jensen knew of patients who recovered and were able to leave. Staff lined hallways to clap and cheer as these patients were wheeled out of the building.

But Jensen’s work dealt more with families and staff facing situations where patients weren’t going to recover.

“The poignant moments were working with a team that went to extraordinary measures to do everything humanly possible to provide opportunity for families to connect and — at times — that meant through iPads for family members who were far away,” he said.

He recalls the end-of-life moments and prayers that could occur only through technology.

“Those were excruciating for everybody involved,” he said.

There were times, too, during the highly contagious virus outbreak when doctors cautiously and very wisely did everything they could to allow families to be with their loved ones when they knew the end was imminent, he said.

Jensen could see how families benefitted.