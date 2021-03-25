Unsung heroes: Environmental services workers connect to patients

Like other hospital employees, Howard was concerned that although he took precautions, he might expose other family members to the virus.

So while he could talk to his mom, Louise, on the phone, he didn’t go see her in person.

That was tough.

He has family members who work at Methodist Fremont Health as well.

His daughter, Jen, is a respiratory therapist. His sister, Robin Liesche, works in the dietary department and sister-in-law, Chris Nelson, is a medication aide in Dunklau Gardens.

As he mentions his family, Howard is inclusive when talking about patients, too, often referring to them as “our patients.”

“The patients are here — usually not of their own free will — they’re here, because they’re sick or injured,” he said. “It’s our job to try to make their stay here as good as possible. Especially during this pandemic, there were not a lot of people who were able to come up and visit, so sometimes between the nursing staff and our staff, that’s the only people they got to talk to.”

Cleaning personnel realized this.