Unsung Heroes: Interpreter combined compassion with tough news

There were some success stories.

“I think the first time that one of the patients woke up from the induced coma — when they were able to talk to a family member and tell them that they were OK — I think that was for me very touching,” Calderon said. “It makes you think of your loved ones and how you would react if you went through something like that.”

Calderon helped the patient communicate via Facetime.

“Just seeing the tears of the patient, of the family member — after not seeing them for a couple months — then that really touches you,” she said. “It’s one of those moments you only see on TV, but then when you really see it, it really gets to you.”

A majority of the family members Calderon helped had loved ones who died, including the person who prayed each night in the parking lot.

Families still expressed gratitude.

“A lot of them just said, ‘Thank you for helping’ or ‘for trying to save my family member’s life,’” she recalled.

Calderon would learn much during that time.