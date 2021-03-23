Unsung Heroes: Occupational therapy recalls 'goosebumps'

But they did.

“One was able to go home and he was walking on his own and the other one — just to see him be able to support himself on the edge of the bed and sit up to look at his wife was pretty incredible,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was among patients who’d bring tears to their eyes.

She recalls how far that patient had come.

“When we first started, even just rolling him on his side, his oxygen would drop and it was just kind of scary at first,” she said. “And then after two weeks of us gradually working toward him sitting on the edge of the bed, he started getting stronger by the day.”

That’s when they decided to try to let him stand. He needed two people to help hold him up.

Then came that “goosebump” moment when he was almost able to stand by himself.

“I had so much hope for him being able to return to a somewhat normal life and it reminded me of why I chose my career path — being able to help patients do things on their own again at the lowest point in their life,” Greene said.

Staff would host a little party when patients, who’d been in the hospital for a long time, were ready to leave.