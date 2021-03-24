Unsung Heroes: Respiratory therapist recalls good, tough moments

“The hardest part was seeing the patients so sick for so long,” Howard said. “Our patients are normally on the vent for such a short time and having the same patient for a month at a time and then they didn’t make it or were trying to Facetime with their family so they could say their final goodbyes, that was so hard.”

Howard recalls what helped her through those times.

“Something we did in our department to kind help with all the stress was we started praying before our reports in the morning to kind of ease everyone’s minds a little bit before the day started,” she said.

She’s appreciates the Rev. Scott Jensen, the hospital chaplain.

“It was always nice to have Pastor Scott there most of the time when the patients were kind of at the end stage to be able to pray with the families, whether that was via Facetime, pray with the staff, pray with the patient,” she said.

It was gratifying to see patients improve and be able to leave the hospital. Staff would clap and cheer as a patient was rolled out in a wheelchair.

She remembers a man, who’d been at the hospital for more than a month. His wife was able to be there daily.