Up in the Air: Pilot combines flying, love of teaching

Alison Adams has spent much of her life in the air.

From aerobatic flying competitor to first grade teacher to flight instructor, the Arlington woman is one of only a few female pilots.

Adams knows the joy of being airborne.

And she encourages others to pursue their dream of flying.

“It’s so beautiful,” she said. “It’s so freeing to be up in the air and it’s the sense of accomplishment and knowing you can control the aircraft. You can make it do what you want it to do. You can land on that center line even in a strong crosswind.”

Adams’ trek into the skies began when she was a girl.

“I grew up with airplanes,” she said.

Her dad, Alton Adams, was an engineer and private pilot, who built a gyrocopter, an ultralight and a light-sport aircraft along with model airplanes.

Alison Adams was 15 years old when she started flying.

She made her first solo flight on the same day she got her driver’s license — on her 16th birthday. The first solo flight for a new pilot includes a takeoff, short flight and safe landing by him or herself.