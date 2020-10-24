Up in the Air: Pilot combines flying, love of teaching

Alison Adams has spent much of her life in the air.
From aerobatic flying competitor to first grade teacher to flight instructor, the Arlington woman is one of only a few female pilots.
Adams knows the joy of being airborne.
And she encourages others to pursue their dream of flying.
“It’s so beautiful,” she said. “It’s so freeing to be up in the air and it’s the sense of accomplishment and knowing you can control the aircraft. You can make it do what you want it to do. You can land on that center line even in a strong crosswind.”
Adams’ trek into the skies began when she was a girl.
“I grew up with airplanes,” she said.
Her dad, Alton Adams, was an engineer and private pilot, who built a gyrocopter, an ultralight and a light-sport aircraft along with model airplanes.
Alison Adams was 15 years old when she started flying.
She made her first solo flight on the same day she got her driver’s license — on her 16th birthday. The first solo flight for a new pilot includes a takeoff, short flight and safe landing by him or herself.
“It was exciting — a little scary at first being all on your own in the airplane for the first time — so I can always relate to my own students’ feelings of excitement and apprehension,” she said.
She also recalls a longstanding tradition.
When a student solos for the first time, part of the back of his or her shirt is cut off—reminiscent of the days when instructors sat behind students in the aircraft.
“There were no headsets and it was loud and they’d tug on the student’s shirttail and yell in their ear a direction for what to do,” she said. “That was the only way they could communicate.
“During the wars, they signified that the student no longer needed their instructor by cutting off their shirttail.”
Adams’ shirttail was cut after her first solo flight and her mom, Beverly, still has it.
Adams earned her private pilot’s license on her 17th birthday. After graduating from Arlington High School, Adams went to Midland University, where she majored in education.
Adams was a Midland student when her dad began getting involved in aerobatic flying. Because he had a heart condition, his insurance company required that he had a safety pilot when he flew.
So he asked Adams to become his safety pilot and she went to Texas to take training in a Christen Eagle plane.
Her dad would stop competing due to medical issues, instead opting to take care of the airplane, traveling with her as she participated in aerobatic competitions across the Midwest.
Adams compares aerobatic flying to ice skating competitions with a known routine, a choreographed freestyle and an unknown routine, the last of which isn’t revealed until the day of the event.
Pilots are scored based on how they perform different maneuvers in a specific area.
“Aerobatics is a really fun way to challenge yourself as a pilot and to see how much you can push the limits of your aircraft and get the most performance out of it,” she said. “It’s incredibly gratifying to push your own limits and the airplane’s in that way to aim for perfection.”
At the same time, Adams said she flies with a conservative mentality, making sure her aircraft is safe. She doesn’t push the limits of weather and flies according to regulations.
She cites the caveat: “You’d rather be on the ground — wishing you were in the air — than be in the air wishing you were on the ground.”
Adams said when a pilot is airborne and the weather turns for the worst, a flight can end in a less-than-favorable way.
“If you’re on the ground wishing you’d gone flying, you’ll be around to fly another day,” she said.
Besides aerobatic flying, Adams would begin working on her instrument rating, followed by her commercial and then flight instructor rating.
After graduating from Midland with a degree in education, she taught aerobatics.
“We’d have students who would come from all over the world and take lessons,” she said. “Sometimes they’d go to a competition with us and I’d fly along with them as the safety pilot and instructor.”
Time passed and she got out of flying when her son, Britton, and daughter, Madison, were younger.
Adams got a full-time job teaching first grade at Arlington Elementary School.
“I wasn’t flying during that time,” she said. “I was enjoying being a mom and a teacher.”
But as her kids got older, Adams found that she missed flying. She renewed her flight instructor rating and decided to pursue flying full time.
It’s a perfect job, Adams said, which combines her love of flying and teaching.
“One of the things I love about teaching flying is sharing that love of flying with somebody else and seeing their excitement when they accomplish their goals,” she said.
Adams applies what she learned as a classroom teacher and after later earning a master’s degree in education to flight instruction.
“I pull in their life experience to draw parallels with their flying so it can click or make sense,” she said. “It’s good to adapt your teaching based on the particular student.”
For instance, if students are athletic, she draws on parallels like the follow-through of a golf swing to help them understand the follow-through on a landing.
She’s found it rewarding to see where her students’ training has taken them. One student is at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Others have gone on to college to pursue a career in aviation or use it as part of their business.
Some of Adams’ students are working on their instrument ratings or have completed their commercial ratings.
She recently had a student graduate as a flight instructor.
Some adult students also have developed a Facebook page called “Nebraska Pilot.”
“It’s so exciting to see the camaraderie and the networking and how much they’re enjoying aviation,” she said.
Adams typically has about 20 students at various levels of training.
Her youngest students have been about 15 and by the time they reach their 16th birthday, they’re ready to solo and get a student pilot’s license.
Adams has worked with a couple of men in their 80s, too. One wanted to fly for personal enjoyment.
“I think it was a Bucket List item for this gentleman,” she said.
The other man already had a pilot’s license, but wanted to take some training.
“With aviation you get quite a wide spectrum of why people are pursuing a license and their expectation or what they plan to do with it,” she said.
She points out something else.
“There is less than 1 percent of the U.S. population that has a pilot’s license and of that only about 6 percent are female,” she said. “A lot of people don’t think about flying as a career or hobby and what it entails.”
People need not have their own airplane. They can rent them. Some aircraft are more affordable than people might realize.
Adams has flown for thousands of hours in all types of aircraft.
“I hope to continue to get to do what I love and share that joy with others,” she said. “The people at Fremont Aviation are so great and the planes are so incredibly safe and it’s really the best place to be.”
There are a couple of places Adams doesn’t like to be:
She doesn’t like getting on a ladder or a roof.
But she’s passing on the tradition of flying.
Her daughter, a freshman at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, is taking flying lessons from her.
“One of the things that I hope that I instilled in my children is a conviction to follow their dreams and to never let anything or anyone diminish their vision of their future or deter them from chasing their dreams,” Adams said. “I hope my daughter hangs on to this life lesson as she pursues a degree in mechanical engineering which is a traditionally male dominated field, like aviation.”
Adams’ father is gone now, but she thinks about him when she thinks of flying.
“I feel him smiling down on me when I’m in the plane,” she said.
