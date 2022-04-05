Upcoming events at Fremont Opera House

A little music.

Light-hearted humor.

And some creative play writing.

Combine them all and you have upcoming public events at Fremont Opera House.

The public is invited to a musical lunch at noon Wednesday in the opera house at 541 N. Broad St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $15.

Former Fremont High School music teacher Tim Howard will entertain. He will play acoustic guitar and sing a wide variety of music including songs from artists like James Taylor and The Beatles.

He’ll also tell some light-hearted stories.

Howard received a music degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has played the guitar professionally for many years. He traveled with a Christian band.

He has played in 26 states, Russia, Spain and Canada.

Howard now works in the tech industry and leads the music at Fremont Alliance Church.

New and unpublished playwrights will have another chance this year to see their work brought to life onstage and receive honest, professional feedback.

Aspiring authors have until April 15 (the late deadline) to submit their work for the Second Annual Fremont Opera House Playwright Conference set for June 11.

The opera house is seeking submissions of short plays — between 30 and 40 minutes long. All types of plays will be accepted.

Experienced readers, writers and directors will read all submissions. They’ll then select up to eight submissions.

All writers will receive first-round notes.

The best three to four plays will be given a staged reading, which will be open to the public, on June 11 at the opera house.

Staged readings will be given written and oral critiques by professional writers Ehren Parks and Beaufield Berry.

Parks is originally from Fremont and has worked as both a professional writer and teacher. He has experience working on Fremont’s Here We Grow campaign and the Omaha Summer Arts Festival. Parks has written or co-written films that have been produced.

Berry, an Omaha-based playwright, education professional and novelist, has had her work on the Black experience performed across the country. She’s had plays produced in Omaha.

Aspiring writers whose works are part of the staged readings will receive immediate feedback. The entire staged reading and critique will be recorded and given to the writer via a Google Drive link.

There is a chance one of these scripts actually could be performed at the opera house.

Cost to submit a play is $30 for students and $85 for non-students. All scripts must be received in pdf format.

“Unless you go into Omaha, I don’t think there’s another place where you can submit your own play and get any feedback and I think for an aspiring playwright that would be really important,” said Lee Meyer, FOH executive director.

Those interested in submitting a play need to go to fremontoperahouse.org and click on the playwright conference tab. They submit their actual play via the website.

