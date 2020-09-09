UPDATE: Ex-FPD officer found guilty of third-degree sexual assault of a child, faces a maximum of three years imprisonment

An ex-Fremont Police Department officer was found guilty on one charge and not guilty on four charges of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter Wednesday.
In just under four hours of deliberation, the jury found Austin R. Williams, 35, guilty of third-degree sexual assault of a child. He was found not guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, and incest.
Williams’ six-day trial, which began last Tuesday, involved testimony from investigators, his stepdaughter and wife, Erika.
District Court Judge Mark Johnson set Williams’ bond at 10% of $100,000. His sentencing date was set to Dec. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Third- and second-degree sexual assault of a child are defined by Nebraska law as when someone 19 years old or older has sexual contact with someone 14 years old or younger. Third-degree differs from second-degree in that it involves no serious personal injury to the victim.
Third-degree sexual assault is a Class IIIA felony, which brings a maximum of three years imprisonment and 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine. The minimum sentencing is no imprisonment and nine months of post-release supervision if imprisonment is imposed.
Prior to the jury’s delivery of the verdict, prosecutor John Kohl and Williams’ attorney, James Scarff, gave their closing statements to the jury.
Kohl thanked the members of the jury for their time on the trial since selection, which was held last Monday.
“This has been a hard, long trial,” he said.
Through the investigators’ testimonies, Kohl said Williams’ stepdaughter gave a “textbook reaction” to her allegations, and was only tentative to make them public out of fear for her family and image.
Kohl expressed concern at Williams’ younger stepdaughter’s testimony last week, claiming that her statement was similar to the testimony for Williams’ wife, Erika, and that she used the phrase, “Mom told me.”
“She was coached that information, yet when she was taken out of any area she wasn’t coached in, she had no idea,” he said.
With Erika Williams’ testimony, Kohl said although she was able to remember details surrounding the alleged incidents, she often used the phrase, “I can’t recall,” in regard to meetings between her and Scarff.
“She can recall those details, yet she can’t recall details from eight months ago,” he said.
Kohl was also critical that Erika Williams never provided her calendar of dates to the trial to potentially provide a more accurate timeline.
“If that calendar was so important, you would have seen it,” he said.
Kohl said the family’s work and school schedule did not show that they were always together, as Williams was alleged to have abused his stepdaughter while his wife was away from the house or asleep.
“It’s not like he did this in plain sight,” Kohl said. “He hid his bad deeds.”
Makayla Harmon, a former forensic interview specialist with the Family Advocacy Network, interviewed Williams’ stepdaughter on Aug. 10, 2018. Kohl said as she’s conducted more than 1,000 cases and has undergone multiple peer reviews, he felt Scarff’s questioning of her was unfair.
“He called her a so-called expert,” Kohl said. “If he thought so, he could have brought his own in.”
Kohl also said Nebraska State Patrol investigator Kayla Farrell wasn’t obligated to provide forensic information, as many of the alleged incidents were too old to investigate in that matter.
Kohl asked why Williams didn’t call his stepdaughter a liar during his initial interview with Nebraska State Patrol investigator Andrew Hewitt in which he said it was “possible, but not probable,” he touched her during a March 2017 incident.
“How could he say he didn’t do it if it could’ve happened that night?” Kohl said.
Kohl asked the jury how a girl as young as Williams’ stepdaughter could make such allegations and put her family at risk if they weren’t true.
“Don’t let the defense distract you from the defendant and what he did,” Kohl said.
During his closing statement, Scarff also thanked the jury for their time and told them to seek the truth in their deliberation.
Scarff was mostly critical of potential witnesses he said Kohl had promised the jury would testify, including her father, Jake Thomsen, friends and her therapist. He said over the three-day weekend, he had been waiting to see what witnesses would take the stand before “abruptly adjourning” Tuesday.
“Why?” Scarff said. “Because they were damaging to his case.”
Scarff said the potential witnesses didn’t take the stand as their stories wouldn’t match with Williams’ stepdaughter’s allegations.
“They didn’t trust you,” he told the jury. “They started with [clinical psychologist] Barbara Sturgis to lay the groundwork for if [Williams’ stepdaughter’s] story changed on the stand. And lo and behold, it did.”
Scarff claimed Williams’ stepdaughter’s story changed nine times during her testimony. While her grandmother, Carla Thomsen, testified her granddaughter had asked her about seeing a counselor, Scarff said Williams’ stepdaughter testified that her grandmother had initially asked her.
“So who’s right, Carla or [Williams’ stepdaughter]?” Scarff said. “That’s for you to decide.”
Scarff was critical of Harmon’s training, citing her previous work at Old Navy and said she only had to train 40 hours for her position and had no certification or licenses.
“Zero. None,” he said. “And now she’s able to do interviews, and with her team, she’s able to determine if someone has been sexually assaulted or physically assaulted.”
With Hewitt’s interview of Williams, Scarff said his client was “stuck in interrogation” for four hours and denied assaulting his stepdaughter more than 50 times.
“The argument that he never denied it is flat wrong,” Scarff said.
Scarff said he felt that Farrell should have looked more into the alleged incidents during her investigation.
“In what world do we live in do we only go on a child’s word?” Scarff said. “In what world do we live in do we only go on one adult’s word?”
Scarff said the state should have asked for more evidence as it held the burden of proof. He said he was a “scapegoat” for when Kohl didn’t have the facts.
“[Williams’ stepdaughter] got caught lying, [she] tried to make her story too good and the state tried to bring in Ms. Sturgis to clean it up,” Scarff said. “And they couldn’t do it.”
During Williams’ daughter’s testimony, Scarff said she acknowledged that her story had changed.
“If the state can’t get their facts straight, and [Williams’ stepdaughter] can’t get her facts straight, how do we know?” he said.
Scarff also denied that Williams’ younger stepdaughter had been coached by her mother, and asked the jury if they would believe she was still coached if her story lined up with her stepsister instead.
“She wasn’t coached,” Scarff said. “She told the truth, and the truth sometimes hurts.”
Scarff also called the trial a waste of money and tarnishing to Williams’ reputation as a former FPD sergeant and member of the U.S. Military.
“You should demand better investigation,” Scarff told the jury.
During a rebuttal, Kohl said he only said the potential witnesses “may” be called to testify and that Scarff could subpoena any witnesses he wanted to see on the stand.
“If he thought these witnesses were so important, he could have brought them himself,” Kohl said.
Kohl said he brought in Sturgis to show the jury how children think and that they rarely lie about sexual assault. He said the other witnesses’ stories lined up with Williams’ stepdaughter and that Scarff came up with a “magical number” of nine lies during her testimony.
“Not once did she say she lied about the sexual allegations,” Kohl said.
