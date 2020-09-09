UPDATE: Ex-FPD officer found guilty of third-degree sexual assault of a child, faces a maximum of three years imprisonment

Scarff was critical of Harmon’s training, citing her previous work at Old Navy and said she only had to train 40 hours for her position and had no certification or licenses.

“Zero. None,” he said. “And now she’s able to do interviews, and with her team, she’s able to determine if someone has been sexually assaulted or physically assaulted.”

With Hewitt’s interview of Williams, Scarff said his client was “stuck in interrogation” for four hours and denied assaulting his stepdaughter more than 50 times.

“The argument that he never denied it is flat wrong,” Scarff said.

Scarff said he felt that Farrell should have looked more into the alleged incidents during her investigation.

“In what world do we live in do we only go on a child’s word?” Scarff said. “In what world do we live in do we only go on one adult’s word?”

Scarff said the state should have asked for more evidence as it held the burden of proof. He said he was a “scapegoat” for when Kohl didn’t have the facts.