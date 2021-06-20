UPDATE: Investigation continues in Parkview Center mall fire

Volunteers from area fire departments responded to help Fremont’s paid firefighters.

“Once I got there, we did an initial knock down (of the fire) and at that time, I could see it had gotten to the attic,” Christensen said.

Fire had reached the overhang on the front of the building.

Christensen said there are fire walls — fire resistant structures designed restrict the spread of a blaze — in between each of the business suites.

But there were no fire walls in the overhangs so fire traveled in it — in both directions — across the front of the building.

Christensen estimated it took firefighters about an hour to knock down the bulk of the fire. It took another two hours to keep fighting extension fires.

“We were more or less chasing fire in the hidden areas,” he said.

Christensen said fire reached the roof, comprised of steel over which is about 8 inches of insulation with a rubber membrane. Fire burned the insulation. The roof itself posed more of a challenge for firefighters to open so they could stop the fire from spreading.