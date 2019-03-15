1:21 -- City officials say the South Fremont Levee and Union Dike Levee are still holding, but water is at top of both. Work continues to try and preserve both levees. Piling dirt and rocks on both.
Levee point at cut-off ditch west of Fremont could also potentially be breached and is currently being held by man-made means, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
City officials say that they, and State of Nebraska, are currently hauling dirt to levee point at Cut-Off ditch to try to maintain the levee. Due to the situation at the Cut-Off ditch, a voluntary evacuation has been issued for residents who live between County Road 17 and Highway 30.
Volunteers assisting in filling sandbags. City released a statement saying volunteers were needed to help fill sandbags and were being asked to report to Arps Ready Mix on Vine at approximately 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are now being asked to report to City Auditorium at 925 N. Broad Street where Fremont Area Salvation Army is coordinating volunteer efforts.
National Guard is also assisting local rescue groups in transporting evacuees to First Lutheran Church at 3200 Military Avenue.
Officials asking "sightseers" to avoid the southwest portion of Fremont as residents are attempting to evacuate.
"Please avoid the area if you do not need to be down there," stated a release from the City of Fremont.
11:50 - City officials say the levee south of Fremont had not yet been breached by rising flood waters as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
City Administrator Brian Newton told the Tribune that the city is currently dumping dirt to stop leaks in the levee at areas near South Platte Avenue and Hills Farm Road.
“We are out dumping dirt on a couple leaks to keep it from breaching,” he said. “But the water is right up against it and it’s coming over in a couple places.”
Shortly before 11 a.m. the City of Fremont issued a voluntary evacuation for areas south of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad track to west of Platte Street.
Newton told the Tribune that the voluntary evacuation issuance did not yet include the Deerfield Subdivision in southeastern Fremont.
Newton also dispelled rumors that flooding has contaminated city water, saying that at the moment “city water is just fine.”
11:31 a.m. -- City of Fremont is asking for volunteers to help fill sandbags. All volunteers should report to Arps Ready Mix on Vine Street.
11:03 a.m. - Water is coming over the top of the Fremont levee but city officials said it has not been breached or broken. Crews are currently laying dirt.
10:35 a.m. - The levee along the west side of Fremont reportedly broke sometime around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Thursday night proved harrowing for an area family and rescue personnel.
Reports over a police scanner indicated that Black Hawk helicopters were used to help save seven rescue personnel in two boats that capsized Thursday night on the Elkhorn River. The rescue personnel had been in the water for about an hour.
The two boats that capsized were attempting to make a water rescue of five people in a house near County Road 28 and U Boulevard south of U.S. Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington.
The personnel were flown to Fremont Municipal Airport, where rescue vehicles took them to Methodist Fremont Health.
Fremont Police assisted in blocking traffic from the airport to the hospital.
In the meantime, the family was said to be shining a strobe light out one of the windows in the house.
Scanner traffic indicated that a family refused rescue from a Black Hawk helicopter. It is unclear at this time if it was the family in the house near County Road 28 and U Boulevard.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, officials closed the Platte River Bridge on U.S. Highway 77.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Department also reported that at 8 a.m., a voluntary evacuation of the village of Inglewood is underway. The designated shelter is at the First Lutheran Church at Military and Johnson Road in Fremont.
No other confirmed information is available at this time. The Tribune continues to monitor the situation and will provide data as it is received from first responders.