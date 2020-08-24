UPDATE: Names released of two men involved in weekend crash in Fremont

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Police have released the names of two young men involved in a crash during the weekend.

Jacob E. Edmonson, 27, of Fremont was the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe that struck a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse parked on the street in the 1400 block of east Second Street. Edmonson and a passenger in the vehicle, Quintin T. Frazier, 25, also of Fremont, were injured.

Lt. Brian Monaghan of the Fremont Fire Department said the men were flown by medical helicopters to Omaha.

Police responded to the scene at about 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Fremont fire and rescue personnel responded shortly thereafter.

Witnesses told officers that the Tahoe was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the parked vehicle. The impact pushed the parked Traverse into a 2018 Chrysler 300 S that was parked in the driveway of a residence, Fremont Police reported.

Fremont rescue personnel brought two squads to the site.

“The accident was pretty significant,” Monaghan said. “Immediately, we dispatched LifeNet helicopter to come and help us fly out at least one of the patients. We weren’t able to get two helicopters immediately so we flew one patient to the trauma center in Omaha from the scene.”