 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Names released of two men involved in weekend crash in Fremont
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

UPDATE: Names released of two men involved in weekend crash in Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Police have released the names of two young men involved in a crash during the weekend.

Jacob E. Edmonson, 27, of Fremont was the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe that struck a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse parked on the street in the 1400 block of east Second Street. Edmonson and a passenger in the vehicle, Quintin T. Frazier, 25, also of Fremont, were injured.

Lt. Brian Monaghan of the Fremont Fire Department said the men were flown by medical helicopters to Omaha.

Police responded to the scene at about 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Fremont fire and rescue personnel responded shortly thereafter.

Witnesses told officers that the Tahoe was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the parked vehicle. The impact pushed the parked Traverse into a 2018 Chrysler 300 S that was parked in the driveway of a residence, Fremont Police reported.

Fremont rescue personnel brought two squads to the site.

“The accident was pretty significant,” Monaghan said. “Immediately, we dispatched LifeNet helicopter to come and help us fly out at least one of the patients. We weren’t able to get two helicopters immediately so we flew one patient to the trauma center in Omaha from the scene.”

Monaghan said that helicopter landed in the field behind Grant Elementary School. He said the second patient was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where he later was flown to Omaha.

He also said a squad from the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department was called to man the fire station while Fremont personnel worked at the accident site.

The Jaws of Life was used to open a door and get one of the patients out of the vehicle. The Jaws of Life is a tool used to pry open vehicles in accidents.

Monaghan said the patients, who were in serious condition, went to Level 1 trauma centers.

View Comments
0
0
0
3
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News