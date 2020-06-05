Update on Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 Cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department reports that the three-county district has a total of 638 cases of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The counties and numbers of cases are: Dodge County, 555 cases; Saunders County, 50; and Washington County, 33.

As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 443 medical beds were available and 128 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 128 were in use, including 40 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The health department urges the public to assume COVID-19 is present in all communities and individuals are to conduct themselves accordingly.

It also lists this information:

Please be aware of the COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and about any possible history of exposure. Call ahead before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.