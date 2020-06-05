Update on Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 Cases

Three Rivers Public Health Department reports that the three-county district has a total of 638 cases of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The counties and numbers of cases are: Dodge County, 555 cases; Saunders County, 50; and Washington County, 33.
As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 443 medical beds were available and 128 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 128 were in use, including 40 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
The health department urges the public to assume COVID-19 is present in all communities and individuals are to conduct themselves accordingly.
It also lists this information:
Please be aware of the COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.
Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and about any possible history of exposure. Call ahead before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, the health department asks the public to remember the basics.
Maintain social distancing.
Wear a cloth mask in public.
Wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water. It is a time to take care of yourself and remember to reach out and help others when you can.
Stay home. Stay safe. Stay connected.
Test Nebraska is here. The public is asked to help the health department identify cases, predict and give employers and others reassurance that those who have COVID-19 know it and are staying home.
Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to take the test and see the schedule.
For more information about COVID-19 please visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
