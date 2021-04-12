UPDATE: PETA requests criminal probe into death of chickens at Costco plant in Fremont

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is requesting a criminal probe into the Lincoln Premium Poultry and Costco chicken plant in Fremont after more than 1,600 chickens were allegedly found dead due to overcrowding last year.
In a press release Monday, PETA sent a letter to newly appointed Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan to request a probe and applicable charges under Nebraska's livestock neglect law.
"I received the letter this morning, and I have forwarded it to the appropriate law enforcement agency (Fremont Police) to investigate," Vaughan said Monday.
The release stated that PETA had obtained reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which documented several incidents.
According to the report, LPP had held approximately 30,500 chickens in severely crowded crates on trucks overnight without food or water on Jan. 3, 2020, resulting in the deaths of 1,622 birds the next day.
An FSIS representative who was present on the scene said that two trailers of birds received the following day weighed 10,000 to 20,000 pounds more than the average weight.
"It is believed that the prolonged time being held in modules without access to food and water, in crowded conditions, led to the higher mortality rates," the report stated.
The report also stated that the representative met with someone from LPP, who said that the establishment would investigate the overcrowding.
In PETA's letter to Vaughan, the organization stated that the conduct violated Nebraska Revised Statute § 54-903, which invokes a class IV felony for "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly" neglecting a livestock animal that results in serious injury or death.
"FSIS' action shows that this neglect does not constitute the commonly accepted practices with respect to livestock that are otherwise exempt from prosecution," the letter stated. "Importantly, FSIS action doesn't preempt criminal liability under state law for slaughterhouses or their workers who perpetrate acts of cruelty to animals."
Additionally, the reports also revealed what PETA called "additional violations of federal law" at the plant, including live chickens being scalded, drowned, buried under carcasses and trapped between transport modules.
The reports also show that chickens were found dead on trucks that were hauled through freezing rain and a "dramatic drop in temperature."
"These reports reveal a horror show of birds dying of thirst, hunger, and exposure on trucks; drowning in scalding-hot water; and languishing under piles of bodies," PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said in the release.
The allegations are the second to come from an animal rights organization to the plant, which opened in southeast Fremont in late 2019.
In February, Mercy for Animals released a video and report after investigating the plant, alleging overcrowding and other animal abuse incidents.
"Many of these animals endured short lives of chronic pain before succumbing to their ailments," the group's report read. "Large piles of dead, rotting animals lay on the facility’s grounds outside the barns housing live chickens."
LPP Director of Administration Jessica Kolterman told the Lincoln Journal Star that the plant did not dispute the video and said it depicted "normal and uneventful livestock activity."
"Yes, there are going to be some (animals) that don't make it," she told the Journal Star. "That's just the nature of livestock."
A representative with LPP could not be immediately reached for comment as to PETA's statement.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to fremonttribune.com for more information.