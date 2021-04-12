UPDATE: PETA requests criminal probe into death of chickens at Costco plant in Fremont

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is requesting a criminal probe into the Lincoln Premium Poultry and Costco chicken plant in Fremont after more than 1,600 chickens were allegedly found dead due to overcrowding last year.

In a press release Monday, PETA sent a letter to newly appointed Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan to request a probe and applicable charges under Nebraska's livestock neglect law.

"I received the letter this morning, and I have forwarded it to the appropriate law enforcement agency (Fremont Police) to investigate," Vaughan said Monday.

The release stated that PETA had obtained reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which documented several incidents.

According to the report, LPP had held approximately 30,500 chickens in severely crowded crates on trucks overnight without food or water on Jan. 3, 2020, resulting in the deaths of 1,622 birds the next day.

An FSIS representative who was present on the scene said that two trailers of birds received the following day weighed 10,000 to 20,000 pounds more than the average weight.