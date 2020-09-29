Update provided on Ridge Road and Big Island Road project

Work on portions of Ridge Road and Big Island Road near Fremont are making progress, according to Dodge County Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert.

Huppert said work on Ridge Road, which was damaged following consecutive years of flooding in the Fremont area, is expected to be completed within the week. Construction work on Big Island Road is expected to begin around Oct. 5.

The Ridge Road project cost around $450,000, according to Huppert. The funds will be reimbursed, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency refunding 75% of the project and the state picking up an additional 12.5%.

Huppert said the road was damaged after water from last year’s flooding ran underneath the road. Below the concrete, the road is filled with sand. Once the water infiltrates the sand, it can cause the concrete panels to deteriorate and crack.

As a result, Huppert said around 700 concrete panels were expected to be replaced during the project in a July 30 interview with the Tribune.

“Once they crack they will deform on top and you have an uneven road,” Huppert said. “If there is enough traffic on it, it will push the road down.”