Both drivers were injured in the crash, but the trooper was able to immediately call for help. Bystanders quickly assisted both drivers. The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was flown by helicopter to Nebraska Medicine Hospital in Omaha with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper was transported by the Fremont Fire Department to Fremont Methodist Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was diverted to other roads.