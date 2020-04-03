Updated COVID-19 measures affect local schools

The Fremont Board of Health released updated community health measures that will affect local area schools as well as Midland University.
The measures were released after discussion between several local entities and organizations, including Three Rivers Public Health Department, Fremont Public Schools, Midland, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School.
Dodge County recently announced its fifth and sixth positive case of COVID-19. Two of those cases have been confirmed as community spread.
FPS announced a number of changes in the press release:
- All activities are canceled through May 31, including spring sports, prom, the musical and spring concerts.
- Graduation will not be held on May 16.
- The Grab - n - Go feeding program will shift from serving meals daily to twice a week.
The shift in the school's feeding program won't reduce the number of meals children in need of breakfast and lunch receive, according to Superintendent Mark Shepard.
"We're still delivering the same number of meals," he said. "On Monday they'll pick up meals for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, they'll pick up meals for Thursday and Friday as well as a backpack for the weekend."
The USDA program follows the same guidelines as the school's summer feeding program. Shepard said the school made the decision to shift to a smaller workforce.
"With the new directed health measure, we identified that we needed to get down to a smaller workforce," he said.
Shepard said the school is still exploring graduation plans with its graduating students and their parents.
"We really don't have anything new for graduation," he said. "The high school sent out a survey to seniors and parents. We're exploring several different options and will have more information next week. We do know that we are receiving quite a bit of feedback."
Some of the options relayed to students and parents include holding a traditional ceremony later in the summer, holding an online ceremony, holding a mid-year ceremony similar to Midland University's current graduation plans or holding a separate ceremony in conjunction with the 2021 graduating class.
"I think everyone would like to have it this summer if possible, but it does pose some challenges because some students would be leaving for college, the armed forces or other occupations," Shepard said. "None of it is perfect but we do want to honor the fact that our students worked hard for this."
Midland University will continue to teach online classes through the end of the semester. With the additional measures, the university is requiring all students to vacate university housing no later than April 15 unless granted an exception.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools will also be canceling all extra-curricular activities for the remainder of the year. Graduation will not be held on May 16 and will likely be postponed until July, according to the press release.
In a letter addressed to parents and students, Archbishop Bergan Principal Dan Koenig discussed the school's reasoning behind its decision.
"This decision was not made lightly but was decided upon in order to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus," he said.
Trinity Lutheran Schools will close its facilities to non-essential staff and is postponing its K-3 musical and annual school auction.
Shepard said one of the keys to flattening the curve is strong community collaboration.
"One of the keys to flattening the curve and not overwhelming the healthcare system is for people to pay attention to the directives that have been given and hopefully abide by them to keep them and their family safe," he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.