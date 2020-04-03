Updated COVID-19 measures affect local schools

"With the new directed health measure, we identified that we needed to get down to a smaller workforce," he said.

Shepard said the school is still exploring graduation plans with its graduating students and their parents.

"We really don't have anything new for graduation," he said. "The high school sent out a survey to seniors and parents. We're exploring several different options and will have more information next week. We do know that we are receiving quite a bit of feedback."

Some of the options relayed to students and parents include holding a traditional ceremony later in the summer, holding an online ceremony, holding a mid-year ceremony similar to Midland University's current graduation plans or holding a separate ceremony in conjunction with the 2021 graduating class.

"I think everyone would like to have it this summer if possible, but it does pose some challenges because some students would be leaving for college, the armed forces or other occupations," Shepard said. "None of it is perfect but we do want to honor the fact that our students worked hard for this."