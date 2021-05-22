UPDATED: Firefighters extinguish blaze at Fremont house

Jamie and Peggy Potter were in their living room when they heard an electrical popping sound.
They looked toward the deck of their Fremont home.
That’s when they saw the fire.
“It all happened so quickly, but what I remember is that the fire was up by the window,” he said.
The Potters would escape the blaze uninjured.
But fire, smoke and other damage would destroy contents of the Fremont couple’s home – including decorations for their daughter’s wedding planned for May 29.
As soon as he saw the blaze, Potter ran to the kitchen and grabbed a fire extinguisher. He reached the deck within seconds and tried to use the extinguisher, but quickly realized that was futile.
“Call 911,” Potter told his wife. “Let’s get out of here.”
Firefighters were called shortly after 2 p.m. and reached the scene in about six minutes, said Capt. Jamie Meyer of the Fremont Fire Department.
Meyer said the fire knocked out a kitchen window, setting that room ablaze.
It burned in through the bathroom window, through the screen of a sliding glass door and into the dining and family rooms. The fire got into the attic as well.
Meyer estimates damages at more than $200,000.
“I don’t know what they’re going to be able to salvage out of that house,” Meyer said. “There’s so much heat, smoke and water damage.”
Potter, who works for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, had his work laptop at home along with three monitors. He had his personal laptop and three, 3-D printers.
Meyer also said he didn’t think furniture in the house could be saved.
“I know some of that stuff can be replaced,” Potter said. “We have a lot of pictures that are digital that we can get reprinted.”
But there were keepsakes from his wife’s mother, who died 12 years ago.
“I don’t know whether or not they made it,” Potter said.
There are other things that won’t be saved – including decorations for the wedding of their daughter, Ivy Luedtke.
Potter said Ivy and her husband, Trevor Litz, were married privately, but were planning a bigger wedding.
“They got married in front of a few people two years ago, but this was for everyone else,” Potter said.
The couple had planned a wedding in 2020, but postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic - until this year.
“My wife has been working on the decorations for probably two months or more,” he said.
Potter said the decorations included painted bottles and lanterns and “tons” of fabric flowers.
“She spent many, many hours trying to put this stuff together and it’s not burnt, but at the same time, it’s not usable,” he said.
Table decorations and bouquets are among the ruined items.
On Saturday night, Potter said he and his wife were approved by insurance for a two-night hotel stay. They’re planning to attend their daughter’s wedding.
They’ve spoken with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, which is investigating the cause of the fire.
Meyer, who’s served with local fire department for years, expressed his sympathy for the family.
“It’s sad,” Meyer said. “I feel so bad for them.”
The house fire wasn’t the last of a busy day for firefighters.
In less than 2 ½ hours, the department had six calls – five of which were fire-related.
Just 40 minutes after the call for the house fire, the fire department was called to Lincoln Premium Poultry for a grease fire.
Meyer said a plugged grease line started on fire.
“I don’t think there was much damage,” he said.
Firefighters were called in from two other shifts of the Fremont department to assist with the house fire. Volunteer firefighters from Fremont Rural, Arlington, Valley and Hooper were called to help with other calls.