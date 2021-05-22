UPDATED: Firefighters extinguish blaze at Fremont house

Meyer estimates damages at more than $200,000.

“I don’t know what they’re going to be able to salvage out of that house,” Meyer said. “There’s so much heat, smoke and water damage.”

Potter, who works for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, had his work laptop at home along with three monitors. He had his personal laptop and three, 3-D printers.

Meyer also said he didn’t think furniture in the house could be saved.

“I know some of that stuff can be replaced,” Potter said. “We have a lot of pictures that are digital that we can get reprinted.”

But there were keepsakes from his wife’s mother, who died 12 years ago.

“I don’t know whether or not they made it,” Potter said.

There are other things that won’t be saved – including decorations for the wedding of their daughter, Ivy Luedtke.

Potter said Ivy and her husband, Trevor Litz, were married privately, but were planning a bigger wedding.

“They got married in front of a few people two years ago, but this was for everyone else,” Potter said.