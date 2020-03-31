Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Fremont area

If your business or activity is closed, canceled, postponed or has updated hours, email news@fremonttribune.com.
SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools – Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, including Bergan Elementary and Bergan Middle/High School will be closed for an indefinite period of time. Bergan Early Childhood Education Center will remain open for day care services for families until further notice. All extracurricular activities, contests, and practices are on hold. All Bergan facilities are closed for outside use.
Fremont Public Schools – All schools will be closed for an indefinite period of time. The Fremont High School musical has been postponed indefinitely. All athletic and extracurricular activities and practices are on hold indefinitely. All FPS facilities are closed for all outside use.
Trinity Lutheran School – The school will be closed for an indefinite period of time. Trinity’s Early Childhood Center will remain open until further notice. All athletic practices and games/meets are on hold.
Midland University – All classes will be online through the remainder of the spring semester at both the Fremont and Omaha campuses. All spring extracurricular activities are canceled, as are the following student events on campus: student awards banquet, research fair, nursing pinning ceremony and commencement. Residence halls and the dining hall will remain open.
Metropolitan Community College – Credit classes have moved to e-learning and alternate delivery methods, which will last through the end of the spring quarter. MCC student tools and resources, including bookstores at area campuses, will remain open. Noncredit classes will vary. MCC noncredit classes have been canceled through at least March 31.
Arlington Public Schools – Closed until further notice.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools – Closed until further notice.
Logan View Public Schools – Closed until further notice.
North Bend Central Public Schools – Closed until further notice.
Scribner-Snyder – Closed until further notice.
Wahoo Public Schools – Closed until further notice.
FREMONT BUSINESSES
Bath & Body Works – Closed until April 4.
Burger King – Both locations are drive-thru only. Truckers may pull into the parking lot and walk up to the drive-thru window.
Cudly Massage and Wellness – Closed through May 4.
Dairy Queen – Food can be ordered for carry out, at the drive-thru and through Door Dash.
Dodge County Treasurer’s Office – The treasurer’s office is temporarily closed to public walk-in customers and will be taking appointments for necessary in-person business. This will remain in effect through April 3, but is subject to change.
Dollar General – All store locations will be closing one hour earlier. The new hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the 1957 E. Military Ave. store and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the 540 W. 23rd St. store. Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Fia + Belle – Closed until further notice.
First State Bank & Trust Company – The Walmart branch of First State Bank & Trust Company is closed until further notice.
Fremont Area Art Association – The art association will be closed until further notice. All events and classes are canceled.
Fremont Area Community Foundation - FACF has canceled its reception scheduled from 5-7 p.m. April 7 at the Fremont Area Art Association. In addition, the “What I Love About My Community” Art Show scheduled to be on display at Gallery 92 during the month of April has been postponed to a later date yet to be determined.
Fremont Eagles Club 200 – The club is closed until further notice. That includes all parties, events and meetings at the club.
Fremont Family YMCA – The facility is closed, with the exception of child care. The YMCA's Fun Days program, for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registration must be done at the Fremont Family YMCA’s front desk. The cost is $25 per child, per day. The additional spaces will be limited to a first-come-first-served basis.
Fremont Friendship Center – Closed until further notice. A Grab and Go Meal Service is for seniors who have filled out an intake card and are in the Friendship Center’s computer system. Your first reservation needs to be given to the center by calling 402-727-2815. Once you have received your first meal, all reservations will be called to the ENOA Nutrition Office at 402-444-6513.
Fremont Mall – The temporary mall hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Doors will open an hour before for mall walkers. Stores with their own outside entrance have individual hours.
Fremont Theaters – Closed until further notice.
Fremont Tribune – The front office is closed indefinitely to the public. All visitors will be by appointment only. For the circulation department, call 877-648-6397. To contact the newsroom, email newsroom@fremonttribune.com. For the advertising department, call 402-941-1426.
Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli East – The adjusted hours for carry out and delivery are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Godfather’s – The dining room is closed, but the restaurant remains open for delivery and carry out.
Goodwill – Closed until further notice.
Gordmans – Until further notice Gordmans’ reduced store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Greater Fremont Development Council – The office will be closed through the end of the month. All staff will be working remotely. For assistance, email info@fremontecodev.org.
Habitat HomeStore – Closed until further notice.
Hy-Vee: New stores hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The reserved hour from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily is for customers ages 60 and older, expectant mothers, and anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness. The in-store dining area is closed.
Imperial Palace – Closed until further notice.
Junktion Flea Market – The store will only be open afternoon by chance or by appointment. Customers are encouraged to call 402-727-7755 before coming to the store.
Keene Memorial Library – Closed until further notice. The library is offering curbside pickup of materials for cardholders. Patrons can search for materials online at www.fremontne.gov/library and place holds using their library card number and PIN to log into their account. Phone calls for holds also will be accepted by calling 402-727-2694. Library staff will pull the materials and call when they are ready for pickup. Patrons should be ready to show ID when staff bring the materials out to the car. Curbside pickup will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until the library reopens.
McDonald’s – Service is only at the drive-thru.
Mac’s Café – Closed until further notice.
Maco Auto Repair – Closed for the next two weeks.
Mel’s Diner – Closed until further notice.
Menards – Updated hours until further notice are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Mendlik Orthodontics – Closed until further notice.
Mom’s Popcorn – Closed until further notice.
Nebraska Sports – The store’s current hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Ninja Steak & Sushi House – The restaurant is offering free delivery in Fremont by calling 402-936-4801.
Precious Treasures – The store’s new hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Raising Cane's - Takeout hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. while the drive-thru is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Runza – Service is only at the drive-thru. All stores will close at 9 p.m. each evening.
Shoe Sensation – The store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Taco John’s – Service will only be at the drive-thru.
Walmart – All Walmart stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily until further notice. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers ages 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens.
Wooden Windmill – Take-out only from 4:30-8 p.m. daily.
NEARBY BUSINESSES
Joslyn Art Museum – Closed through April 30.
Lincoln Children’s Museum – Closed until further notice.
Lincoln Children’s Zoo – Closed until further notice.
Omaha Children’s Museum – Closed through April 30.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium – Closed through April 30.
Scribner Public Library – Closed until further notice. The library director is reachable by phone at 402-664-3540 and available for book deliveries.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum – Closed through April 30.
The Durham Museum – Closed through April 30.
Village of Cedar Bluffs Office – The office remains open to the public at this time, however, the village asks that only one customer at a time be in the building.
EVENTS
Altrusa International’s Scholarship and Senior Recognition Dinner – The event scheduled for April 15 has been canceled. The scholarship winners will be announced at a later date.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion fish fry – All remaining fish fry events have been canceled. Raffle tickets will be sold from 6-8 p.m. April 3 at the legion’s front door.
Fremont After 5 Connection meeting – The meeting scheduled for April 13 has been canceled.
Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast – While the event scheduled for April 10 has been postponed, there will be a virtual prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. on Good Friday.
Fremont Bull Riding Classic – The event scheduled for April 3-4 has been postponed.
Fremont Kiwanis Pancake Day – The event has been postponed until Oct. 22. Prepaid tickets will be honored in the fall.
Fremont Nighthawks – All activities have been suspended until further notice. The programs affected by this include Nighthawks Select Baseball, Ladyhawks, Colts and Open Baseball.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale – The sale has been postponed.
Guilliatt & Associates informational presentation – The program scheduled for March 31 at Shalimar Gardens has been canceled.
Knights of Columbus fish fry in North Bend – All remaining fish fry events have been canceled.
Mr. and Mrs. Habitat – The event scheduled for April 4 has been postponed.
Promedcare Business After Hours – The event scheduled for April 7 has been postponed.
Renaissance Festival of Nebraska – The festival scheduled for May 2-3 and May 9-10 has been canceled.
Woodcliff Lions Club – The following events have been canceled: cub club/CPR training on April 4, April Lions Club meeting on April 7, and the Easter party on April 11.
CHURCHES
Fremont Alliance Church – All Sunday morning gatherings, ministries, classes, community groups and events that meet at the church are canceled for the foreseeable future. The church will be livestreaming a service at 10 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Fremont Alliance Church (Fremont, Nebraska).
Fremont Presbyterian Church – No Lenten, Sunday worship services or small group meetings through March 29. Sermons will be available online or through Facebook. No presbyKIDS or presbyYOUTH programs/activities, Bible study fellowship meeting or deacons or session meetings. The church office remains open with regular hours.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church – Until further notice, will not gather in person, including worship services, Bible studies, meetings and other small group gatherings. This will be replaced by online worship at www.gslcfremont.org. Worship can be viewed online at any of the regularly scheduled times: 5:45 p.m. Saturday (traditional), 10:15 a.m. Sunday (modern), and 7 p.m. Wednesday (Lent).
St. Patrick, St. Lawrence and St. Rose Catholic Churches – There will be no public Masses until further notice. Mass will be streamed daily on Facebook at St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish Fremont – Monday through Friday at noon, Saturday at 8 a.m., Sunday at 10 a.m. and noon (Spanish). Private prayer in the chapel is allowed, however, no more than 10 adorers at a time. Faith Formation is suspended until further notice. Stations of the Cross are canceled for all of Lent.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – The church is closed to public worship and all activities and events. Their website, www.stpaulsarlington.org, will have announcements along with Facebook.
Sinai Lutheran Church – The church will not hold any services on Wednesday evenings or Sunday mornings. All activities and meetings in the building also are canceled until further notice. A digital worship with a sermon will be shared weekly on Facebook and Sinai’s website (www.sinailutheran.com). The church will keep office hours.
