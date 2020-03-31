Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Fremont area

Fremont Area Community Foundation - FACF has canceled its reception scheduled from 5-7 p.m. April 7 at the Fremont Area Art Association. In addition, the “What I Love About My Community” Art Show scheduled to be on display at Gallery 92 during the month of April has been postponed to a later date yet to be determined.

Fremont Eagles Club 200 – The club is closed until further notice. That includes all parties, events and meetings at the club.

Fremont Family YMCA – The facility is closed, with the exception of child care. The YMCA's Fun Days program, for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registration must be done at the Fremont Family YMCA’s front desk. The cost is $25 per child, per day. The additional spaces will be limited to a first-come-first-served basis.

Fremont Friendship Center – Closed until further notice. A Grab and Go Meal Service is for seniors who have filled out an intake card and are in the Friendship Center’s computer system. Your first reservation needs to be given to the center by calling 402-727-2815. Once you have received your first meal, all reservations will be called to the ENOA Nutrition Office at 402-444-6513.