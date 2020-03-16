Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Fremont area

Metropolitan Community College – Credit classes are moving to e-learning and alternate delivery methods beginning Wednesday, March 18, which will last through the end of the spring quarter. MCC student tools and resources, including bookstores at area campuses, will remain open. Noncredit classes will vary. MCC noncredit classes have been canceled through at least March 31.

Arlington Public Schools – Closed March 16-20.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools – Closed for at least two weeks.

Logan View Public Schools – Closed for at least two weeks. From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, the elementary and high school will be open to students and parents so that students can pick up their personal items that remain at the school. Parents or students that are not able to visit the school at this scheduled date and time will need to contact the building office to schedule a date and time to arrange this pickup.

North Bend Central Public Schools – Closed for at least two weeks.

Scribner-Snyder – Closed for at least two weeks.

FREMONT BUSINESSES