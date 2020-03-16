Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Fremont area

If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email news@fremonttribune.com.
SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools – Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, including Bergan Elementary and Bergan Middle/High School will be closed for an indefinite period of time. Bergan Early Childhood Education Center will remain open for day care services for families until further notice. All extracurricular activities, contests, and practices are on hold. All Bergan facilities are closed for outside use.
Fremont Public Schools – All schools will be closed for an indefinite period of time. The Fremont High School musical has been postponed indefinitely. All athletic and extracurricular activities and practices are on hold indefinitely. All FPS facilities are closed for all outside use.
Trinity Lutheran School – The school will be closed for an indefinite period of time. Trinity’s Early Childhood Center will remain open until further notice. All athletic practices and games/meets are on hold. The K-3 musical has been postponed.
Midland University – All classes will be online until further notice at both the Fremont and Omaha campuses. All spring extracurricular activities are canceled. Residence halls and the dining hall will remain open.
Metropolitan Community College – Credit classes are moving to e-learning and alternate delivery methods beginning Wednesday, March 18, which will last through the end of the spring quarter. MCC student tools and resources, including bookstores at area campuses, will remain open. Noncredit classes will vary. MCC noncredit classes have been canceled through at least March 31.
Arlington Public Schools – Closed March 16-20.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools – Closed for at least two weeks.
Logan View Public Schools – Closed for at least two weeks. From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, the elementary and high school will be open to students and parents so that students can pick up their personal items that remain at the school. Parents or students that are not able to visit the school at this scheduled date and time will need to contact the building office to schedule a date and time to arrange this pickup.
North Bend Central Public Schools – Closed for at least two weeks.
Scribner-Snyder – Closed for at least two weeks.
FREMONT BUSINESSES
Fremont Family YMCA – The Fremont Family YMCA remains open. All classes have been canceled, including group fitness classes, swim team, gymnastics, tennis and swim lessons. Youth sports are suspended until further notice. All activities at Sidner Ice Arena are suspended until further notice. Childcare and Fun Days will still be provided (if youth are sick, they must remain at home). Kidz Zone child watch is suspended until further notice. The Y is only open to YMCA members. No day passes will be sold and no guest passes will be accepted. The Sidner Ice Arena and Dillon Family Aquatics Center doors will be locked. The pool will be open, however, members must enter through the YMCA main doors or Wellness Center entrance.
Fremont Friendship Center – Closed until further notice.
Fremont Tribune – The front office is closed indefinitely to the public. All visitors will be by appointment only. For the circulation department, call 877-648-6397. To contact the newsroom, email newsroom@fremonttribune.com. For the advertising department, call 402-941-1426.
Greater Fremont Development Council – The office will be closed through the end of the month. All staff will be working remotely. For assistance, email info@fremontecodev.org.
Keene Memorial Library – Closed until further notice.
Runza – Service will be only be at the drive-thru. All stores will close at 9 p.m. each evening.
Walmart – All Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily until further notice.
NEARBY BUSINESSES
Joslyn Art Museum – Closed through April 6.
Lincoln Children’s Museum – Closed until further notice.
Lincoln Children’s Zoo – Closed until further notice.
Omaha Children’s Museum – Closed through March 31
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium – Closed through March 31.
Scribner Public Library – Closed until further notice. The library director is reachable by phone at 402-664-3540 and available for book deliveries.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum – Closed through March 31.
The Durham Museum – Closed through March 31.
EVENTS
Community bingo – Canceled for March 27 at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.
Fremont Bull Riding Classic – The event scheduled for April 3-4 has been postponed.
Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series – Sons of the Pioneers concert on March 29 has been canceled.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale – The sale scheduled for March 19-22 has been postponed.
Knights of Columbus fish fry in North Bend – All remaining fish fry events have been canceled.
Parkinson’s Support Group meeting – The March 19 meeting at Nye Legacy has been canceled.