Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Fremont area

If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email news@fremonttribune.com.
SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools – Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, including Bergan Elementary and Bergan Middle/High School will be closed for an indefinite period of time. Bergan Early Childhood Education Center will remain open for day care services for families until further notice. All extracurricular activities, contests, and practices are on hold. All Bergan facilities are closed for outside use.
Fremont Public Schools – All schools will be closed for an indefinite period of time. The Fremont High School musical has been postponed indefinitely. All athletic and extracurricular activities and practices are on hold indefinitely. All FPS facilities are closed for all outside use.
Trinity Lutheran School – The school will be closed for an indefinite period of time. Trinity’s Early Childhood Center will remain open until further notice. All athletic practices and games/meets are on hold. The K-3 musical has been postponed.
Midland University – All classes will be online through the remainder of the spring semester at both the Fremont and Omaha campuses. All spring extracurricular activities are canceled, as are the following student events on campus: student awards banquet, research fair, nursing pinning ceremony and commencement. Residence halls and the dining hall will remain open.
Metropolitan Community College – Credit classes are moving to e-learning and alternate delivery methods beginning Wednesday, March 18, which will last through the end of the spring quarter. MCC student tools and resources, including bookstores at area campuses, will remain open. Noncredit classes will vary. MCC noncredit classes have been canceled through at least March 31.
Arlington Public Schools – Closed until further notice.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools – Closed for at least two weeks.
Logan View Public Schools – Closed for at least two weeks. From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, the elementary and high school was scheduled to be open to students and parents so that students could pick up their personal items that remain at the school. Parents or students who are not able to visit the school at this scheduled date and time will need to contact the building office to schedule a date and time to arrange this pickup.
North Bend Central Public Schools – Closed for at least two weeks.
Scribner-Snyder – Closed for at least two weeks.
FREMONT BUSINESSESBath & Body Works – Bath & Body Works in the Fremont Mall will be closed until further notice.
Dollar General – All store locations will be closing one hour earlier. The new hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the 1957 E. Military Ave. store and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the 540 W. 23rd St. store. Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Fia + Belle – Closed for the next two weeks.
First State Bank & Trust Company – The Walmart branch of First State Bank & Trust Company is closed until further notice.
Fremont Area Art Association – The art association will be closed until further notice. All events and classes are canceled.
Fremont Eagles Club 200 – The club is closed until further notice. That includes all parties, events and meetings at the club.
Fremont Family YMCA – The facility will be closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. This includes all programs, with the exception of child care.
Fremont Friendship Center – Closed until further notice.
Fremont Theaters – Closed until further notice.
Fremont Tribune – The front office is closed indefinitely to the public. All visitors will be by appointment only. For the circulation department, call 877-648-6397. To contact the newsroom, email newsroom@fremonttribune.com. For the advertising department, call 402-941-1426.
Greater Fremont Development Council – The office will be closed through the end of the month. All staff will be working remotely. For assistance, email info@fremontecodev.org.
Hy-Vee: New stores hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The in-store dining area is closed.
Keene Memorial Library – Closed until further notice.
McDonald’s – Service will only be at the drive-thru.
Runza – Service will be only be at the drive-thru. All stores will close at 9 p.m. each evening.
Taco John’s – Service will only be at the drive-thru.
Walmart – All Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily until further notice.
Wooden Windmill – Take-out only from 4-8 p.m. daily.
NEARBY BUSINESSES
Joslyn Art Museum – Closed through April 6.
Lincoln Children’s Museum – Closed until further notice.
Lincoln Children’s Zoo – Closed until further notice.
Omaha Children’s Museum – Closed through March 31
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium – Closed through March 31.
Scribner Public Library – Closed until further notice. The library director is reachable by phone at 402-664-3540 and available for book deliveries.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum – Closed through March 31.
The Durham Museum – Closed through March 31.
EVENTS
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion fish fry – All remaining fish fry events have been canceled. Raffle tickets will be sold from 6-8 p.m. March 21, March 28 and April 3 at the legion’s front door.
Community bingo – Canceled for March 27 at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.
Fremont Bull Riding Classic – The event scheduled for April 3-4 has been postponed.
Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series – Sons of the Pioneers concert on March 29 has been canceled.
Fremont Nighthawks – All activities have been suspended until further notice. The programs affected by this include Nighthawks Select Baseball, Ladyhawks, Colts and Open Baseball.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale – The sale scheduled for March 19-22 has been postponed.
Guilliatt & Associates informational presentation – The program scheduled for March 31 at Shalimar Gardens has been canceled.
Knights of Columbus fish fry in North Bend – All remaining fish fry events have been canceled.
Parkinson’s Support Group meeting – The March 19 meeting at Nye Legacy has been canceled.
Renaissance Festival of Nebraska – The festival scheduled for May 2-3 and May 9-10 has been canceled.
Supportive Singles dance – The event scheduled for March 21 at Fremont Eagles Club has been canceled.
The Banquet – The weekly dinners on Thursday evening at First Lutheran Church are canceled until further notice.
WinItBack TEA Party Patriots meeting – The meeting scheduled for March 19 has been canceled.
CHURCHESFremont Presbyterian Church – No Lenten, Sunday worship services or small group meetings through March 29. Sermons will be available online or through Facebook. No presbyKIDS or presbyYOUTH programs/activities, Bible study fellowship meeting or deacons or session meetings. The church office remains open with regular hours.