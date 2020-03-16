Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Fremont area

If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email news@fremonttribune.com.

SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools – Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, including Bergan Elementary and Bergan Middle/High School will be closed for an indefinite period of time. Bergan Early Childhood Education Center will remain open for day care services for families until further notice. All extracurricular activities, contests, and practices are on hold. All Bergan facilities are closed for outside use.

Fremont Public Schools – All schools will be closed for an indefinite period of time. The Fremont High School musical has been postponed indefinitely. All athletic and extracurricular activities and practices are on hold indefinitely. All FPS facilities are closed for all outside use.

Trinity Lutheran School – The school will be closed for an indefinite period of time. Trinity’s Early Childhood Center will remain open until further notice. All athletic practices and games/meets are on hold. The K-3 musical has been postponed.