Updates needed for this year's Key to Fremont publication

The Fremont Tribune is in the process of making updates to this year’s Key to Fremont section, an annual community resource guide.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
All Fremont clubs and organizations are asked to provide the current contact person’s name and phone number for their respective club or organization by emailing the information to: newsroom@fremonttribune.com. Please put Key to Fremont in the subject line of your email.
All updates are requested by July 16.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today