Updates needed for this year's Key to Fremont publication
Updates needed for this year's Key to Fremont publication

The Fremont Tribune is in the process of making updates to this year’s Key to Fremont section, an annual community resource guide.

All Fremont clubs and organizations are asked to provide the current contact person’s name and phone number for their respective club or organization by emailing the information to: newsroom@fremonttribune.com. Please put Key to Fremont in the subject line of your email.

All updates are requested by July 16.

