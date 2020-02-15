Upgrades made to friendship center

Existing sidewalks have some uneven spots which allow water to pool and in the winter it freezes causing potential slip hazards.

“We’re looking at a heated sidewalk out there, because we’re going to do some energy efficiencies in this building,” Koski says.

An energy efficiency study is progressing.

The city plans to run gas lines from the street to the sidewalk to the entire building — Christensen Field main arena and the friendship center—and convert it from using electricity to gas power.

The city participates in the Community Development Block Grant Comprehensive Revitalization programs and received a $200,000 grant for ADA updates. The city is providing a $40,000 match to those funds.

It also has received in $107,000 CDBG funds for the removal of architectural barriers that keep people with disabilities from getting goods and services at the friendship center. The city’s match is $7,750.

The total of available funds for the projects is $354,750 and, thus far, $146,416 has been spent on the host of projects, which also included asbestos testing for the floor project and consulting work for the awning specifications and drawings.