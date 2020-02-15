Upgrades made to friendship center

It’s Monday morning and Carole Panning is getting ready for lunch. Panning is one of several local residents who’ll share a meal at the Fremont Friendship Center.
Washing her hands in the newly updated women’s restroom, Panning takes note of the improvements.
“It’s all automatic,” Panning says of water, soap and paper towels dispensers activated with the sweep of a hand. “This is a lot better.”
Panning likes other improvements, which includes new tile, flooring and other features.
“It’s bright and pretty and the floors are pretty,” she says.
For more than 30 years, the center has provided a place where people ages 60 and older can socialize, eat a nutritionally balanced meal at a reduced cost and take part in a variety of activities.
The center is a place where folks can:
- Take a computer class. Or participate in Tai Chi or line dancing.
- Listen to musical entertainment or an educational program.
- Play games like corn hole, bingo, chair volleyball or
- cards.
In the past couple of years, a host of upgrades have been taking place at the center — and more are planned.
Upgrades began after the City of Fremont and Northeast Nebraska Development District (NENEDD) conducted a needs assessment.
The assessment involved Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates and removal of architectural barriers that could limit or keep people with disabilities from obtaining goods or services at the senior center.
Constructed in 1989, the friendship center met all the building codes of that era, says Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.
“As ADA requirements have been put into place and continually are updated, the facility restrooms were in need of updates for current requirements,” Koski says.
Improvements have included:
Bathrooms.
- ADA updates in the main and single restrooms include elevated toilets, which make sitting down and getting back up less stressful on the body.
Automatic toilet flushers, faucets, soap and paper towel dispensers can help patrons who might have issues, such as arthritis in their hands, which might make turning on a traditional faucet or soap dispenser more difficult.
Flooring
- . The floor’s old, original tiles were pulled up. Underlying concrete was grounded down and finished, non-slip concrete was put in place.
Ceramic tile
- . The new tile which — contrasts to the floor — has been added in a hallway and in the restrooms. The contrasting tile can increase visual perception of space, giving seniors more confidence as the move down the hallway to the restrooms.
Window replacement
- . The previous ones were double-pane windows, which couldn’t be cleaned and were permanently clouded over. New single pane glass was installed.
More projects lie ahead.
They include:
Drinking fountains
- . A project for ADA drinking fountains, designed to allow simpler use for people in wheelchairs, is set for completion by the end of September.
Entrance awning
- . Bids were due last week for an awning for the center’s front entrance. It will replicate the one at the adjoining Christensen Field multipurpose building, except it will be smaller.
The friendship center’s awning will help keep entrance free of snow and ice.
Sidewalks
- . Projects include replacing the sidewalk that runs from east to west across the building’s front. Bids are being obtained for this project.
Existing sidewalks have some uneven spots which allow water to pool and in the winter it freezes causing potential slip hazards.
“We’re looking at a heated sidewalk out there, because we’re going to do some energy efficiencies in this building,” Koski says.
An energy efficiency study is progressing.
The city plans to run gas lines from the street to the sidewalk to the entire building — Christensen Field main arena and the friendship center—and convert it from using electricity to gas power.
The city participates in the Community Development Block Grant Comprehensive Revitalization programs and received a $200,000 grant for ADA updates. The city is providing a $40,000 match to those funds.
It also has received in $107,000 CDBG funds for the removal of architectural barriers that keep people with disabilities from getting goods and services at the friendship center. The city’s match is $7,750.
The total of available funds for the projects is $354,750 and, thus far, $146,416 has been spent on the host of projects, which also included asbestos testing for the floor project and consulting work for the awning specifications and drawings.
In addition, expenditures included the new floor and window and restroom updates.
Koski said the remaining balance of $208,334 will be used for the ADA drinking fountains, canopy and heated sidewalks.
In the meantime, friendship center patrons are enjoying the updates. The rooms have a bright and airy feel. Some of the patron’s colorful drip paintings hang are displayed on a north wall.
“It’s nice to have it all upgraded and bright and new,” said Laurie Harms, the center manager. “We’ve done a lot of decorating. The seniors have done some of the paintings, which has really been fun.”
Harms believes the bathroom updates are probably the best improvement. The bathrooms are ADA compliant and have larger stalls. The automatic sinks, towel dispensers and toilet flushers are beneficial.
“It’s good because it’s more accessible and easier for seniors to use,” she said.
Harms sees the importance of the improvements.
“You need to stay up-to-date, modern and keep it fresh and new so when people walk in it’s bright and welcoming,” she said.