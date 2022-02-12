Urologist, patient, family grateful for each other 40 years later

In 1980, Larry and Melinda Rasmussen got news no parent wants to hear.

It was Halloween day. Fake cobwebs and dreary music only added to the gloomy diagnosis. A doctor in the Omaha hospital told the Mead couple he’d done everything he could for their baby, Mark.

“He’s too little,” the doctor said. “There’s nothing we can do. Take him home and enjoy the few days you have.”

Mark wasn’t expected to live more than two to five weeks.

****

Melinda’s mom, Donna Johnson, was a nurse at, what was then, Memorial Hospital of Dodge County in Fremont.

Shortly after Mark’s diagnosis, Johnson asked social worker Debbie Peterson if the hospital had a support group for parents of dying children.

“No, Donna, but did you know our new urologist came from the Mayo Clinic and has experience in pediatrics?” Peterson said.

Peterson suggested the Rasmussens take their baby to him.

****

Dr. Ansar Khan came to Fremont in July 1980, a couple months before Mark was born.

Khan completed his residency and fellowship in urology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He planned to start a job in California, but had to wait three months before his license in that state was ready.

Dr. Lou Gilbert, a semi-retired Mayo alum, invited Khan, fresh out of training, to work with him in Fremont.

“I thought it would be a nice way to spend a few months in Nebraska, before I went to California,” Khan said.

Khan didn’t know then how a baby with a terminal diagnosis would change the course of his own life.

And the Rasmussens said they didn’t know then – a little more than 40 years ago - how God would use Khan to help save their son.

****

A pediatric registered nurse, Melinda knew something wasn’t right when she was pregnant with Mark.

“It’s like God told me there was something wrong with my baby,” she said.

The Rasmussens already had a 2-year-old son named Matt, and her doctor thought there was no reason they’d not have another healthy baby.

But she went into labor a month early.

Mark was born Sept. 21, 1980, instead of his Oct. 21 due date. Melinda, a 24-year-old pediatric registered nurse, was worried.

At 5 weeks old, Mark, who hadn’t gained weight, was admitted to an Omaha hospital for failure to thrive. The Rasmussens learned on Halloween that Mark had multi-cystic dysplastic kidney disease. He wasn’t expected to see his first birthday.

“To this day, I just hate Halloween,” Melinda said.

****

Khan’s Fremont practice was going slowly as local residents were accustomed to going to Omaha for urology care.

He met Melinda in a Fremont hospital elevator. Khan said Melinda asked if he did pediatric urology and he told her he’d been involved in complicated cases at Mayo.

Khan learned Mark’s diagnosis was made after an ultrasound.

“Forty years ago, the ultrasound technology was not as good,” Khan said. “I knew you couldn’t write somebody’s death certificate based on an ultrasound.”

He wanted to see the ultrasound results. When Khan reviewed them, he thought the right kidney was dysplastic, but there was a possibility the left kidney was just obstructed.

If the obstruction was removed, the kidney would grow and Mark’s kidney function would improve.

“Dr. Khan was wonderful,” Melinda said in 1981 Tribune story. “He said he wasn’t going to give up on Mark and wanted to do further tests.”

Khan’s test showed a blockage in the left ureter (a tube that runs from the kidney to the bladder).

No surgery as complicated as the one Mark needed had ever been done at the Fremont hospital, but Khan and Dr. Randy Morton, a local pediatrician, prepared the facility. Other medical professionals worked together to help.

“It was like a family,” Khan said. “Everybody geared up for this.”

Khan removed the blockage during the successful surgery.

“Dr. Khan was very kind, but said Mark’s condition was still very poor,” Melinda said. “We were in and out of the hospital for a year.”

On the night of Mark’s first birthday, family had gathered for a little party.

That’s when Khan called, saying he’d been to a conference at the University of Minnesota, a pioneer in kidney transplantation.

“They were considered the top hospital for kidney transplantation in the United States,” Melinda said.

Khan believed Mark would be a candidate for a surgery during which an adult kidney is transplanted into a child.

Larry was a match.

The Rasmussens went to the University of Minnesota Medical Center, where medical teams determined Mark was a transplant candidate.

Mark was admitted two days before surgery. While in the hospital, Melinda detected something was wrong.

A doctor confirmed her suspicions, saying Mark’s blood pressure was very high and he was close to death.

“We did not realize how close we were to running out of time,” she said.

Mark needed dialysis three times to lower his blood pressure before he could go into surgery.

Dr. John Najarian, a groundbreaking transplant surgeon at the University of Minnesota Hospitals, would perform the operation.

Najarian, who was 92 when he died in 2020, was a large man with huge hands.

The Rasmussens asked how Najarian would put a man’s kidney, as big as a fist, inside a baby. Najarian jokingly said he’d get out his shoehorn.

The six-hour surgery took place Dec. 3, 1981. Larry was 27. Mark was 15 months old and weighed only 15 pounds.

During surgery, Larry’s left kidney was transplanted into Mark. Dad’s kidney would shrink to the size the baby’s body needed and then grow back as Mark grew older.

“It was quite an experience to have both my son and my husband on the operating table, but I found a real peace that day. I knew our whole church was praying for us,” Melinda said in a 1981 Tribune article.

Larry said he made nurses take him to see Mark after the surgery.

“I know most people wouldn’t think it was exciting to see yellow urine coming down a catheter tube into a bag, but that was the first miracle,” Larry said emotionally. “That was very exciting for me to see that my kidney was really working for my son.”

Their struggles weren’t over.

Mark’s tissues were as fragile as a paper tissue and doctors discovered some stitches had come loose two days after surgery. The baby had an emergency surgery to save the kidney.

Larry flew home two weeks after the transplant to recover. Melinda stayed with Mark in the hospital.

“We were supposed to be home by Christmas Day, but on Dec. 24, Mark spiked a temperature,” Melinda said.

Yet the family wouldn’t be apart on the holiday.

“Larry surprised us and flew up with Matt on Christmas Day, because he said we’d never been apart and we weren’t going to start then,” Melinda said. “We all came home together on Dec. 26.”

Medical challenges followed.

The family was home a month, when Mark became glassy-eyed and began having seizures. Morton met the family at Fremont’s hospital.

The University of Minnesota medical team later commended Morton’s quick thinking in checking the baby’s blood sugar, which was very low.

Had Morton not checked that, Mark could have died that day.

Melinda and Mark were flown to Minnesota, where it was determined that a combination of his medications caused his low blood sugar.

Mark later came home, progressed and was walking by his brother, Matt’s third birthday.

After 4-year-old Mark was exposed to chicken pox – for which there was no vaccine at the time – the late pilot Leroy Settles of Cedar Bluffs flew Mark and Melinda to Minnesota.

Mark was taken off medicine that kept his body from rejecting the transplanted kidney, so he could fight the chicken pox.

He recovered and the Rasmussens were grateful to God and for the hundreds of people who prayed for Mark.

The Rasmussens had two more children, Amy and Adam, who, in part, became a doctor because of Mark.

Growing up, Mark played trombone in the band. He was involved in FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, speech and drama.

He played football for Mead High School, wearing a flak jacket. He showed hogs and chickens through 4-H.

Mark graduated from high school in 1999 and from the former Grace University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in Christian education.

He was youth pastor at Bellevue’s Twin Valley Church for a year.

Mark and his wife, Michelle, married in September 2005, and he earned an education degree from Peru State College in 2008.

He was a public school teacher for about three years, before getting a job with the State of Nebraska at Fremont’s call center. He became a training specialist in 2014.

Mark and Michelle have three children, Julia, 12; Jase, 8; and Joy 5.

Dec. 3, 2021, marked the 40th anniversary of his transplant.

Looking back, the Rasmussens recall being told Mark wouldn’t be very mentally astute or marry and have children.

“We have a medical miracle living with us every day of our lives,” Melinda said.

Today, they urge people to get second opinions for medical diagnoses.

“If we wouldn’t have done it, we would be visiting Mark’s grave every year, instead of enjoying his life with his family,” Melinda said.

The Rasmussens are so grateful for Khan and said they see God’s hand in bringing him to Fremont.

“We’ve asked, ‘Why Lord would you bring a doctor from the Mayo Clinic to Fremont, Nebraska?’” Melinda said. “We felt like he was brought just for us.”

****

Khan recalled Mark’s unique case, which attracted attention years ago.

“Many people were talking about it and even the press got to know about it,” he said. “All of a sudden, my practice changed. I had people coming from all over to see me, sometimes even for non-urological problems.”

Khan learned the California practice he planned to join averaged two to three cases a week.

That was less than what he’d see in one day in Fremont.

He decided to stay in Nebraska.

“It was my interaction with Melinda Rasmussen and then taking care of Mark that changed the trajectory of my life,” Khan said.

And he is grateful for the Rasmussens.

****

One recent afternoon, Mark and his parents were in Khan’s office.

Khan, decked out in blue scrubs, sat on the edge of his desk and looked at a photograph of Mark’s family.

“It’s events like this that make you feel like your life is fulfilled,” Khan said quietly. “There’s no reward like this.”

Nearby, Larry and Melinda fought tears as they recalled how many times they almost lost their child and expressed gratitude to Khan and Fremont hospital staff.

Khan smiled and recalled how, originally, he’d wanted to become an airline pilot, but his dad told him to go into medicine.

“On days like this, you realize you made the right choice,” Khan said. “It makes what I do worth it to me.”

Mark is thankful for his parents and Khan.

“I’m thankful they didn’t give up,” Mark said. “They didn’t throw in the towel and kept on seeing this through.”

