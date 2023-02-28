Beginning Thursday, March 2, for two days, southbound U.S. Highway 275 traffic will be bypassed to the off-ramp and returning on-ramp at the new Fremont Southeast Beltway Interchange at Old Highway 8.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
