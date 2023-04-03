Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., northbound U.S. Highway 275 traffic will be bypassed to the off-ramp and returning on-ramp at the existing 23rd Street interchange at reference post 152.69.

Then from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, northbound US-275 traffic will be bypassed to the off-ramp and returning on-ramp at the existing Military Avenue interchange at reference post 153.69.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.