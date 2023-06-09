The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that weather permitting, Monday, June 12, through Wednesday, June 14, U.S. Highway 77 traffic on the Platte River Bridge will be shifting to the newly constructed lanes of the Fremont Southeast Beltway.

This shift marks the opening of the Fremont Southeast Beltway.

Traffic will be maintained to the South Broad Street roundabout, allowing access to Inglewood, Fremont and U.S. Highway 275. The Downing Street roundabout will be fully open. Access to Hills Farm Road will also be open to the Beltway.

The Fremont Southeast Beltway will now be considered US-77.

NDOT reminds motorists to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.