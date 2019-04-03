Uniquely Yours Stability Support is helping those affected by recent flooding.
“We have and will continue to open up our agency to all flood victims,” said Robin Ritter, UYSS chief executive officer.
UYSS is a Fremont-based agency that works to prevent homelessness or help people get out of this situation.
The agency began opening its doors to flood victims in March. It will continue to do so from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday in its downtown office at 240 N. Main St., in Fremont.
“Anyone from any location, who is affected by the floods, can walk into UYSS and for free have anything that we have that they need,” Ritter said.
Ritter said the first day the agency opened to flood victims, staffers saw 35 families.
UYSS has a Unique Boutique Shop. It has hygiene and personal care items, laundry and dish soap, diapers, cleaning supplies, reading glasses and the computer lab.
Recipients are not required to provide any personal information. They are able to just walk in and say they have been affected by the devastating floods.
“We are only gathering a count on people and items going out,” Ritter said. “If anyone needs us to be available at any other time, we have and will continue to make those arrangements.”
Ritter said the agency also shares information about all the other resources and services in the area that could be of assistance to those affected by the flooding.
For more information, call the agency at 402-727-UYSS (8977).