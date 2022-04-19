UYSS invites public to take part in May basket project and FABG

A local agency is putting a new twist on an age-old tradition.

Uniquely Yours Stability Support has launched a “May We Give You a Gift,” outreach project designed to provide May baskets with gifts to families and individuals in need.

Anyone wanting to help a person or family needing a little extra help may fill out a voucher for them and return it to UYSS.

UYSS needs vouchers by May 2. Baskets/packages will be assembled between May 2 and May 10. They will be delivered to recipients’ porches on May 10 — the same day as the Fremont Area Big Give (FABG) fundraiser for nonprofits.

The tradition of May baskets was popular during the 19th and 20th centuries. People typically would leave a little basket, cup or cone containing flowers and candy on someone’s doorstep, anonymously.

The basket-giver then would knock on the recipients’ door or ring their doorbell and hurry away.

With this in mind, UYSS is providing baskets/packages of necessary and special items for community members needing a little help and encouragement.

UYSS began in 2007 to address the dynamics of homeless prevention and moving out of homelessness. The agency’s website states that it works to help individuals and families gain the assistance they need to improve their economic condition and ensure long-lasting housing stability.

This year marks the eighth anniversary of the nonprofit agency’s location in downtown Fremont. The agency also is participating in FABG, a 24-hour online fundraising event.

The agency is hosting the May basket event in celebration of its anniversary and participation in the Big Give.

“There are many families and individuals in need,” said Robin Ritter, UYSS chief executive officer. “Some are just a paycheck or hardship away from homelessness. There have been a magnitude of hardships affecting many, from the historic floods to the pandemic.”

Many agencies, churches and neighbors have worked to help people in need.

At the same time, the families and individuals in crisis have been working with community agencies, including UYSS.

“We were trying to come up with an outreach event that would be COVID-19 friendly and show our appreciation for all the families and individuals in our community who are working so hard on their goals at this difficult time,” Ritter said. “This is our way to honor and value their efforts and to show them that their community cares.”

Vouchers have been given to community partners, including the Fremont Family Coalition, and schools.

The vouchers may be obtained by calling UYSS at 402-727-8977 or emailing info@UYSS.org or Robin@UYSS.org.

Vouchers may be sent back via fax at 402-721-9887 or email at Robin@UYSS.org or dropped off in person at UYSS, 240 N. Main St., or the secure, locked box in front of the agency. People also may fill out vouchers at the office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Information sought on the vouchers includes: the recipient’s name, phone number, address, how many people will receive the items, along with their ages, genders and sizes of the adults, children and babies.

Clothing and bedding can be supplied from the Unique Boutique’s thrift shop. Volunteers will shop on the recipients’ behalf.

Items that recipients can receive include: laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, dish soap, toilet paper, hygiene items, personal care items and snacks.

The agency will try to include any other requested items. UYSS also has a limited number of children’s bicycles. Several families throughout the community already have received bikes. If a family still needs a bike, applicants can include this on the voucher.

In addition, each person listed on the voucher will receive a special gift picked just for them. The gifts include items from Mary Kay, Bed Bath & Beyond, men’s bath and cologne items, craft items, flashlights, children’s activity and baby items.

Baskets/packages will be provided while supplies last. The public is encouraged to submit vouchers as soon as possible.

Ritter said UYSS usually does some sort of community outreach during the FABG.

“If anyone has ever considered donating to UYSS, we ask if you’d consider doing it during the 24-hour day of giving (The Big Give),” Ritter said. “This year our goal is $50,000. Our goal is the largest one ever.”

Ritter said her team is overwhelmed by the love and support of the May baskets.

“I love the idea of being porch fairies,” Ritter said. “We have had a great deal of practice with our delivered COVID-19 Relief Custom Care Packages, since March 2020, and currently for those with transportation issues.”

Several volunteers will assemble the baskets/packages and deliver them. The gift bags also can be picked up at UYSS on May 10.

Ritter said UYSS is honored to be involved in something that demonstrates the agency’s appreciation for those working hard during difficult times, to help them know they’re not alone and that the community is standing behind them.

“We are as strong as our neighbors,” Ritter said. “This is a time to uplift and support each other.”

For more vouchers or information, call UYSS at 402-727-8977.

