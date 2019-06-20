Robin Ritter hopes area residents stop by the Charity Garage Sale on Saturday.
The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St. There will be alley access only to this event.
All proceeds from the event will go to support the mission of UYSS and its efforts in addressing the dynamics of homelessness and families and individuals affected by the historic flooding in March.
Everything at the sale will cost $1, unless marked.
Those who have a UYSS flood victim voucher are welcome to bring that during this event or set up their own appointment to come into UYSS at their convenience to obtain items for free. UYSS Flood Victim Vouchers have been and continue to be handed out throughout Fremont, both in Spanish and English
Ritter is chief executive officer of UYSS, which she describes as strategically privately funded to allow anyone from any location to walk in through its doors.
“We not only are able to address the dynamics of homelessness to the surrounding area by connecting community resources, we are able to address these families’ needs on a more personal level,” she said.
Being privately funded also allows the agency to have its own internal Bible Study group called: Unique Empowerment Group, which meets from 1:30 to 2:30 each Thursday and is facilitated by Donna Kriete, one of the organization’s lead volunteers. Walk-ins are welcome to this group.
UYSS provides a variety of other services, including an interview clothing shop, community computer lab and resume assistance.
The agency, which started in 2007, also shares information about all the other resources and services in the area that could be of assistance to those affected by the flooding.
Ritter hopes area residents come to the charity garage sale, a fundraising effort which helps the privately funded agency in its endeavors to assist people in the community.
For more information, call the downtown Fremont agency at 402-727-UYSS (8977).