UYSS plans free summer clothes giveaway at Salem Lutheran Church

Uniquely Yours Stability Support will have its Fifth Annual Summer Sizzle Clothing Drive.

The public is invited to the event to get free adult and children’s summer clothing.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or while supplies last — on Saturday, May 8 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave. The church is across the street from the U.S. Post Office in Fremont.

Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be followed.

“We want to encourage people — just like we did with the Warmer Winter Free Coat Giveaway — if you know your neighbors or your friends or anyone else is needing clothing, come and get whatever you need, whatever your neighbors and friends need. It’s totally free,” said Robin Ritter, CEO of Uniquely Yours.

Ritter appreciates the nonprofit agency’s association with Salem.

“The team of UYSS is so incredibly blessed to have such an outstanding and collaborative partnership with Salem Lutheran Church,” Ritter said.

Salem provided much help with the agency’s free coat giveaway in the winter amid the pandemic.