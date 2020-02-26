UYSS plans fundraiser on Friday and Saturday

Need some shoes?
If so, Robin Ritter hopes you’ll stop by Uniquely Yours Stability Support on Friday and Saturday.
That’s when the local agency will host its’ first-ever “Pur-Shoe Your Look in an Impactful Way” fundraiser.
New and gently used bags, purses, wallets and women’s shoes will be available at the February fundraiser set from 2-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the UYSS building at 240 N. Main St., Fremont.
More than 300 pairs of shoes along with a number of other items will be available for a freewill donation.
“Our hope for this event is to raise some much-needed funds for our agency,” said Ritter, the chief executive officer.
UYSS is a Fremont-based agency that works to prevent homelessness or help people get out of this situation. The nonprofit organization provides various services.
“We are strategically, privately funded,” she said. “This allows anyone from any location to come to UYSS.”
The biggest advantage of being privately funded is that it lets the organization address all the dynamics in a person’s situation, Ritter said.
Ritter and others at UYSS know that the more connections or friendships a person or family has — the higher the odds that their crisis won’t escalate into something larger, which could threaten their housing stability.
So they ask if clients have a church affiliation or would like one.
Ritter cites the example of a young woman who didn’t have a church affiliation, but was looking for a prayer circle.
The agency addressed some of the woman’s hardships and made referrals and connections to other services throughout the community to deal with other difficulties.
Ritter also knew of a prayer circle (group) and agreed to accompany the young woman, who didn’t want to go alone.
“I was more than happy to do so, because I knew this could lead to some lasting changes,” Ritter said. “I actually ended up meeting her three times in total in the church parking lot, walking with her.”
Results have been positive.
“This woman now has a strong fellowship and relationship with a church and with her faith,” Ritter said.
The woman also has returned to UYSS to volunteer.
“We view this as a large part of the equation of changing lives,” Ritter said.
Besides making referrals, Uniquely Yours has its own in-house, faith-based support group. It meets at 1:30 p.m., each Thursday at UYSS on Main Street.
The group is called the “Unique Empowerment Group.” It’s free and open to anyone who’s interested.
“No need to register,” Ritter said. “Just walk in. Oftentimes, we have families and individuals who ask us to pray with them.”
A man, who recently was overwhelmed with the support and information he obtained through an agency visit, began to cry and even asked if he could pray with people at UYSS.
Being privately funded allows the organization to approach services in an impactful, faith-based way, Ritter said.
“Of course, being privately funded comes with a great deal of challenges,” she added. “However, we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
That’s where donations are vital.
“It’s due to those private donors, foundations and fundraising efforts like this, that allow us to keep our lights on and our doors open,” Ritter said.
Ritter hopes many people will stop by the event, get what they need and make a donation.
Donations can also be sent online at the agency’s website: UYSS.org or mailed to: 240 N. Main St. Fremont, NE 68025.
Ritter said the organization plans to participate in the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s fourth Annual Fremont Area Big Give event in May.
She also said anyone needing any of the organization’s community support items can come in either during regular business hours or at this weekend’s event through the agency’s voucher program and get items for free.