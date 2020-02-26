UYSS plans fundraiser on Friday and Saturday

“No need to register,” Ritter said. “Just walk in. Oftentimes, we have families and individuals who ask us to pray with them.”

A man, who recently was overwhelmed with the support and information he obtained through an agency visit, began to cry and even asked if he could pray with people at UYSS.

Being privately funded allows the organization to approach services in an impactful, faith-based way, Ritter said.

“Of course, being privately funded comes with a great deal of challenges,” she added. “However, we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

That’s where donations are vital.

“It’s due to those private donors, foundations and fundraising efforts like this, that allow us to keep our lights on and our doors open,” Ritter said.

Ritter hopes many people will stop by the event, get what they need and make a donation.

Donations can also be sent online at the agency’s website: UYSS.org or mailed to: 240 N. Main St. Fremont, NE 68025.

Ritter said the organization plans to participate in the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s fourth Annual Fremont Area Big Give event in May.

She also said anyone needing any of the organization’s community support items can come in either during regular business hours or at this weekend’s event through the agency’s voucher program and get items for free.

