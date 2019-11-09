Uniquely Yours Stability Support will have its fifth annual Warmer Winter Free Coat Give-Away.
The event is set from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16 at UYSS, 240 N. Main St., in Fremont.
UYSS is a Fremont-based agency that works to prevent homelessness or help people get out of this situation. Various services are provided.
Five years ago, there was an increase in people requesting coats and other winter clothing items, such as hats, gloves, scarves, hoodies, sweaters and jackets, said Robin Ritter, chief executive officer of UYSS.
“Usually during the year, those needing these items can come in and get what they need for themselves,” Ritter said. “We ask them to take the time to get registered with us. This allows us to see if we can give them additional referrals or other resources to help with their housing stability.”
At the annual event, UYSS doesn’t collect any information other than how many coats came in and went out.
A neighbor can come in and get coats for his family, neighbors or others.
You have free articles remaining.
Access to the agency is available through the nearby alley. But if the weather is bad, the front door to the agency will be open as well.
Members of the public may drop off new and gently used coats, hoodies, hats and gloves for donation to UYSS.
“The community has embraced this event each year with lots of coats being donated. We usually, though, have a shortage of hats and gloves,” Ritter said.
This year, the agency was blessed with five boxes of adult coats, she said.
UYSS currently has about 270 coats. Ritter said a donor delivered close to 60 coats recently.
Last year, the agency gave out 138 coats, two boxes of hats and gloves and 68 books in two hours.
“There are many more important things for families and individuals to think about, other than being cold,” Ritter said. “We want to support those in need in any way that we can. This event is a great extension to what we are already doing.”