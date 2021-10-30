Vaccine Boosters Now Available At Three Rivers

The Three Rivers Public Health Department will be offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

“After reviewing research, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention have found that booster doses of all available COVID-19 vaccines are not only safe, but significantly improve protection against both infection and serious illness, including from the delta variant,” said Terra Uhing, executive director, in a press release on Friday.

As of Wednesday, 52,646 doses have been administered by Three Rivers and its healthcare partners, with the total number of vaccines given to 86,314 residents throughout Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.

This shows an uptick of people in the area receiving the vaccine by almost 2,000 compared to last week, where the number of total vaccines given stood at 84,323.

Those eligible from the booster ranges as follows:

• Anyone who is 18 years and older and received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive a booster of any of the three available vaccines after at least two months have passed since their initial dose.

• Anyone vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should get a booster dose, according to the CDC, if at least six months have passed since they completed their initial course of vaccination. Those in this category are eligible for the booster if they are:

o 65 years and older

o Ages 18+ who live in long-term care settings

o Ages 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

o Ages 18+ who live or work in high-risk occupational settings.

Fully vaccinated people may choose any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines for their booster doses when they are eligible, regardless of the vaccine used during their initial immunization.

“We had our soft opening today, and by noon, we had 30 people sitting here. So it was a little bit crazy, but I just want to also re-emphasize to people that are eligible for a booster, if you’re eligible, please consider getting one. And number two, if you don’t know which booster to get, get the one that’s available. Or if you have a choice where you can pick between the three, we want folks to talk to their healthcare providers,” Uhing said.

Beginning next week, Three Rivers will also offer booster doses at their COVID-19 walk-in clinics during the following days and times: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m., Fridays.

Those who require special accommodations or are homebound and want to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine are asked to please contact Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.

Also, if you or someone you know are in need of resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, please reach out to Three Rivers Community Health Worker Evelyn Martinez at 402-704-2255.

