Vaccine clinic, health fair for youth planned at Christensen Field

“This would be a quick, one-stop shop kind of thing for, meet a doctor, maybe schedule with them a sports physical, get your first dose of the vaccination and just hopefully connect some dots when it comes to what is possible or provided in the community,” Gossett said.

Three Rivers will offer body fat testing, while the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will have a seatbelt simulator. The YMCA will have information on its summer programming and have an obstacle course set up for kids.

“The radio will be there with a live remote, and then we’ll just have some other games and treats for kids,” Gossett said. “But they will also have adult vaccinations, so if any parents want to get vaccinated with their child, they can do that at that time, too.”

With the fair, Gossett said she’s hoping families will be able to gather information from various entities in Fremont and learn more about vaccines and health.

“We’re just really trying to make it easier for people to have access to vaccinations and getting vaccinated so we can stop the spread of COVID and get back to school healthier,” she said.

