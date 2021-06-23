Vaccine clinic, health fair for youth planned at Christensen Field

Various Fremont community partners will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and health fair for youth at Christensen Field next week.
The fair, which will take place 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, will include free COVID-19 vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds, as well as other health-related events and prize drawings.
The event will be hosted by Methodist Fremont Health, Methodist Physicians Clinic, Combined Health Agencies Drive, Fremont Family YMCA, City of Fremont, University of Nebraska Extension Office, Three Rivers Public Health Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and KHUB/KFMT.
Jill Gossett, coordinator of community health and wellness for MFH, said the event came from a suggestion from CHAD to raise awareness for its work in raising money for health agencies.
“As our kids are in their summer vacation, they may not be thinking about going back to school, but we really want to promote getting vaccinated this summer so they can start school fully vaccinated with the two doses if they need,” she said. “As so it kind of turned into this vaccination clinic, which is great.
Minors receiving the vaccine will need a signature from a parent. Masks are required for all attendees of the event.
Additionally, the fair will allow participants to meet with physicians and ask questions about the vaccine, as well as schedule an annual wellness exam or sports physical.
“This would be a quick, one-stop shop kind of thing for, meet a doctor, maybe schedule with them a sports physical, get your first dose of the vaccination and just hopefully connect some dots when it comes to what is possible or provided in the community,” Gossett said.
Three Rivers will offer body fat testing, while the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will have a seatbelt simulator. The YMCA will have information on its summer programming and have an obstacle course set up for kids.
“The radio will be there with a live remote, and then we’ll just have some other games and treats for kids,” Gossett said. “But they will also have adult vaccinations, so if any parents want to get vaccinated with their child, they can do that at that time, too.”
With the fair, Gossett said she’s hoping families will be able to gather information from various entities in Fremont and learn more about vaccines and health.
“We’re just really trying to make it easier for people to have access to vaccinations and getting vaccinated so we can stop the spread of COVID and get back to school healthier,” she said.