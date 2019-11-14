The Valley Days Foundation is coordinating a Christmas decoration drive for its local flood survivors.
Many families lost all of their Christmas decorations in the March flood.
If you have any new or gently used decorations you can part with, the foundation will be accepting the items from Nov. 15-30 at Twin Rivers YMCA in Valley. Trees will not be accepted at this location.
If you don’t have any decorations to donate but would like to help, you can donate to the fund at https://valleydays.net/valley-flood-relief.