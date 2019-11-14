{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The Valley Days Foundation is coordinating a Christmas decoration drive for its local flood survivors.

Many families lost all of their Christmas decorations in the March flood.

If you have any new or gently used decorations you can part with, the foundation will be accepting the items from Nov. 15-30 at Twin Rivers YMCA in Valley. Trees will not be accepted at this location.

If you don’t have any decorations to donate but would like to help, you can donate to the fund at https://valleydays.net/valley-flood-relief.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments