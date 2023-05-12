The Rev. Mickey Boell has a recipe for an enjoyable evening.

“I don’t know that it can get better than to have popcorn, M&Ms (candies) and stars to watch a movie,” she said.

Folks who enjoy watching an outdoor movie will have the chance to attend “Jesus Revolution” for free on Thursday, May 25, at Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., in Valley.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and show time is at dusk, now roughly at 8:40 or 8:45 p.m., said Jeff Karls, theater owner. The two-hour movie tells the true story of a spiritual awakening that took place in the 1970s and its origins with a group of teenage hippies in Southern California.

Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Christ in the series “The Chosen,” plays the late Lonnie Ray Frisbee, a real-life, Jesus movement evangelist, in the movie.

Christian Movie Central, a national organization that provides listings for Christian movies playing in local theaters, is sponsoring the May 25 show so admission is free to attendees.

Freewill donations will be accepted at the Quasar box office or concession stand for Nazarene Missions International, which sponsors missionaries around the world, including the United States. Donors also may contribute online at quasardrivein.com, under the ticket tab.

Attendees park their vehicle in between poles at the outdoor theater and tune into 89.1 FM radio or bring a portable radio to listen to the film. Karls said some radios will be for sale at the snack bar.

Movie-goers can buy concessions at the drive-in theater. Karls said the theater has a full kitchen and features a full dinner menu, which includes: cheeseburgers, hot dogs, Polish sausages, chicken strips and one of the most popular items: funnel cake fries. Attendees also can buy popcorn, movie-theater candy, pop, bottled water and ice cream treats.

“Jesus Revolution” will be the first in the 2023 series of the drive-in’s Thursday night features called “Classics With a Cause.”

Unlike weekends, which offer a double-feature, a single feature movie is shown on Thursdays.

“It’s almost always an older movie,” Karls said. “Typically, they’re in the line of ‘ET’ and ‘Blues Brothers’ – kind of family classic favorites – and we’ve gotten into a lot of the ’90s classic favorites.”

Upcoming movies include: “Clueless” on June 8; “A League of Their Own” on June 15 and “Back to the Future” on June 22.

For “Classics with a Cause,” the theater pairs up with a local business or organization with a local charitable cause to present a “classic” title for a free-to-the-public event to raise awareness and support. The sponsoring business or organization pays the $250 licensing fee to show the movie.

It doesn’t need to be a specified charity.

“Last year, we raised funds for a boy who was trying to get a diabetic alert dog,” Karls said.

“Classics with a Cause,” which began last year, raised just shy of $20,000 for different organizations and causes.

“We try to do a different cause every week,” Karls said, adding that 20 classic movies were shown last year. “We have 22 on the slate this year.”

Karls also has paired up with the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln.

So the first Thursday of the month of Classics With a Cause is a car show which includes a cruise night. It’s free to the public and there is a discount coupon for concessions for those who drive in with a specialty vehicle, which can include hot rods and motorcycles.

“Jesus Revolution” is probably the newest movie that the theater will be showing.

Karls said the show’s sponsor, Christian Movie Central, is a guidepost for people looking to go see a faith-based or Christian-themed movie.

Boell is pastor of worship arts, restoration ministry and community outreach at the Nazarene church, which Karls and his family attends.

“He reached out to me and said that he wanted to show the movie, ‘Jesus Revolution’ as his very first ‘Classics With a Cause’ to kick off the 2023 season,” Boell said.

Boell likes the movie, which she describes as “life changing.”

“It really shows – even in our society and culture now – that we’re called to love and the church can be a huge part of the next spiritual awakening or revolution, when large masses come to know Jesus Christ,” she said.

Boell appreciated different aspects of the movie.

“It was fun to see older generation Christians becoming friends with this new generation that was coming and mentoring this new generation,” she said. “People lived life together and got into the word (of God) and spread the word. I think the next revival is on the horizon.”

The movie provided some spiritual food for thought.

“For me – as a pastor – the movie got me thinking about, ‘What are ways we are inviting people into our church or our community—and ways that we make anyone feel comfortable coming to church or hearing about the Gospel?” she said.

Boell said anyone from any faith or no faith background can come to the movie. She believes this offers an opportunity for fellowship. It’s a free family event and a chance to meet new people.

“Anytime we can have any event where different churches from not only Fremont, but Omaha, can come together and have some fun and watch a life-changing movie – we’re only going to be stronger,” Boell said. “I personally don’t think there’s anything better than watching a movie under the stars.”