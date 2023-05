The Valley Fire Station Kick-Off event is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., in Valley.

Everyone is invited to join the Valley Fire Department in celebrating the kick-off of their new fire station.

Public parking will be available in the St. John’s parking lot. Snacks and drinks will be provided. There will be fire equipment on-site as well as floor plans, speakers and more.