Valley teenager donates blankets to residents at Dunklau Gardens

Even if it was as simple as making their day a little brighter, Maddy Mitchell wanted her “Blankets for Bliss” project to comfort residents at Dunklau Gardens.

“I know due to COVID and around the holidays, not many people have family that still visit them,” the 15-year-old said. “So I just hoped that the blankets would just bring them happiness and smiles on their faces.”

Mitchell, a freshman at DC West High School in Valley, donated 40 blankets to the Fremont nursing home on Dec. 30, 2021.

The project came about after Mitchell’s confirmation at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn in November 2021, which had an anonymous donor give $20,000 to the class.

“He wanted us to get the money, but it wasn’t to spend on us,” she said. “It was to spend on other people and bring them happiness.”

To receive the money, the class had to attend three meetings and then pick an envelope containing a random amount of cash.

“From there, you had to think of something,” said Mitchell’s mother, Emily. “Some people might have just donated it to a charity or someone could have given it to a waitress or something, but she decided to do ‘Blankets for Bliss’ with her money.”

With $300 for her project, Mitchell began brainstorming ideas. Her mind went to Dunklau Gardens, where she had volunteered the summer before.

“I was already familiar with all of the residents and the staff there,” Mitchell said. “So I just thought it would be a good idea to get blankets and deliver them to the hospital there.”

Mitchell and her mother began looking at blankets online before ordering 40 from Walmart. After Christmas, Emily Mitchell notified Alison Kumm, guest relations and volunteer supervisor at Methodist Fremont Health, about the project.

“I thought it was just an awesome story, that she previously volunteered here, got to know the residents, formed relationships with those residents and that she thought about the residents here when she received this money from this anonymous donor after confirmation,” Kumm said.

Last month, Mitchell arrived at Dunklau Gardens with a wagon full of the blankets. The activities staff, excited to see her again, led her to residents she had met the summer before and played games with.

“Those residents remembered her when she brought the blankets,” Kumm said. “It was really nice.”

After delivering a few blankets, Mitchell was brought to a unit of the facility with residents who weren’t able to get out as much to deliver more blankets.

“The very last resident that was on the unit was the 40th person, so they received the 40th blanket,” Kumm said. “So it was kind of neat that Maddy had exactly the amount of blankets.”

Mitchell, who was reminded of her time working with the residents during her visit, said she enjoyed the delivery.

“I felt the same when I was delivering the blankets,” she said. “It just felt good to interact with them and to give back.”

But most of all, Mitchell said she was just glad to see the appreciation of the residents and the warm feeling it brought her.

“It mainly just brought me happiness, since their happiness made me happy, and I just felt like it was a good thing to do, especially around the holiday time,” she said. “It just felt like a nice thing.”

