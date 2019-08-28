Chandi Yantzie of Valley won $77,777 playing the Hot 7s Super Ticket Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.
Yantzie purchased her winning ticket at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island from the Nebraska Lottery’s event trailer. Yantzie bought two of the $10 scratch tickets and put them away for the ride home.
Yantzie said she and her husband are planning on getting a new mattress and possibly upgrading to a new pickup.
A $10 Scratch game, Hot 7s Super Ticket offers players a chance to win prizes from a $10 free ticket to $77,777. The chances of winning $77,777 are one in 100,000, while the odds of winning any prize are one in 3.33.