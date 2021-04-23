Valmont Industries debuts new solar farm to power Valley vacility

Standing in front of the company’s 1-megawatt solar field Thursday after years of work, Valmont Industries President and CEO Stephen Kaniewski said he was proud of the company’s accomplishment.
“We’re still a big heavy manufacturer, all these trucks, a lot of things that go on at the site,” he said. “But we give back to our community, and this is just another testament to giving back to our community.”
On Earth Day, Valmont had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new solar field at its manufacturing facility in Valley. The event was attended by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Mayor Cindy Grove, who also gave remarks.
“It’s a great opportunity to be talking about what we’re doing here and Valmont’s investment in Valley and their moves to be more environmentally friendly and energy conscious,” Ricketts said. “So I think it’s really great that we’ve got this going on.”
The solar farm, which spans 4.3 acres west of the facility, is the largest privately owned, behind-the-grid solar field in Nebraska. It consists of 45 tracker tables with advanced technology for the ideal angle.
The installation will generate 1.7 gigawatt hours of grid-independent energy to provide the facility with 6% of its electricity needs.
Prior to the ribbon-cutting, Grove thanked Valmont for its relationship with the city throughout the years.
“You guys have been a staple in Valley and worked with the city of Valley and been great for innovation and continuing to invest in the community,” she said. “So we greatly appreciate that and the partnership you guys have provided us over the years.”
Ricketts praised the work of Valmont, which celebrated its 75th anniversary on March 8. The manufacturer revolutionized center pivot irrigation in the 1950s, which it now provides to more than 20 countries.
“That’s what our farmers and ranchers are doing, they’re growing more with less water, thanks to the innovations that Valmont does here,” Ricketts said. “That’s been important.”
Ricketts also commended Valmont for its other efforts, including working on converting its factories to LED lighting and using hot-dip galvanizers for steel.
“It’s really impressive to see Nebraska-grown companies like Valmont and what they do, how they carry on that tradition of innovation and conservation we have here in our state,” he said. “And so it’s absolutely appropriate here on Earth Day to talk about the great work that our innovators and the folks that have conserved our environment have done here in Nebraska.”
During his speech, Ricketts cited the U.S. News and World Report, which ranked Nebraska sixth-best state for natural environment, eighth-best state for energy and 10th-best state for renewable energy.
“That’s all done by folks here in our state, our farmers and ranchers, our state groups,” he said. “It doesn’t require the federal government to get involved. We’re doing it ourselves because we care about our state.”
Ricketts thanked the Valmont team for working on installing the solar farm during the last nine months.
“The great work that you have done and how you’ve carried and continue to carry on this great Nebraska tradition of conservation and innovation,” he said. “It’s very impressive.”
Kaniewski also thanked the team for their work, which included three years of planning and preparation prior to the installation.
“There was a lot of movement, we moved things around, a lot of site preparation,” he said. “And ultimately, it turned out great, and I’m very happy with our accomplishment here.”
With the new solar field, Kaniewski said he wanted to help each of the communities Valmont is a part of.
“Hopefully we will bring more and more of our own customers here to see this so that we can continue to develop the technology across not just Nebraska, but the rest of the U.S.,” he said.
Kaniewski told the Fremont Tribune that he appreciated Ricketts coming out to see the new installation, as it shows how important Valmont is to the state.
“He’s always been supportive of our business, both domestically here and internationally when we have representatives come in,” he said. “And we’re just proud to continue to invest in our Valley, Fremont, Omaha area, and that’s why we showcased it here.”
While he wants Nebraska to keep a diversified portfolio of energy, Ricketts told the Tribune that Valmont is a company on the leading edge of looking at energy conservation and sustainability moving forward.
“There’s just a lot of great things that are going on here in Nebraska, and really all of this is homegrown,” he said. “These are Nebraskans who are leading in this innovation.”