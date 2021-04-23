Valmont Industries debuts new solar farm to power Valley vacility

“That’s all done by folks here in our state, our farmers and ranchers, our state groups,” he said. “It doesn’t require the federal government to get involved. We’re doing it ourselves because we care about our state.”

Ricketts thanked the Valmont team for working on installing the solar farm during the last nine months.

“The great work that you have done and how you’ve carried and continue to carry on this great Nebraska tradition of conservation and innovation,” he said. “It’s very impressive.”

Kaniewski also thanked the team for their work, which included three years of planning and preparation prior to the installation.

“There was a lot of movement, we moved things around, a lot of site preparation,” he said. “And ultimately, it turned out great, and I’m very happy with our accomplishment here.”

With the new solar field, Kaniewski said he wanted to help each of the communities Valmont is a part of.

“Hopefully we will bring more and more of our own customers here to see this so that we can continue to develop the technology across not just Nebraska, but the rest of the U.S.,” he said.