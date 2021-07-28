Vandalism reported at Midland University hall, vehicles over weekend

Midland University’s Swanson Hall of Science saw several instances of vandalism during the weekend.

On Friday, a damage to property complaint was made at Midland for a broken glass door on campus around 7 a.m. Another complaint was made on Saturday shortly after noon on another broken door window.

Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to the university shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, FPD Lt. Ed Watts said.

“Vehicles belonging to the university were found with smashed windows and graffiti on them,” he said. “Broken windows were also found at the Swanson Building.”

Additionally, Watts said it appeared the perpetrators entered the Swanson building at one point and damaged some display shelves. Nothing was reported stolen, he said.

Watts said the estimated damage to the two door windows totaled around $600. He said damage estimates to the building and vehicles are still being totaled.

“The damage appears to be caused by projectiles including rocks and bricks,” Watts said. “It doesn’t appear anyone actually entered the building.”