Vandalism reported at Midland University hall, vehicles over weekend

Midland University’s Swanson Hall of Science saw several instances of vandalism during the weekend.
On Friday, a damage to property complaint was made at Midland for a broken glass door on campus around 7 a.m. Another complaint was made on Saturday shortly after noon on another broken door window.
Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to the university shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, FPD Lt. Ed Watts said.
“Vehicles belonging to the university were found with smashed windows and graffiti on them,” he said. “Broken windows were also found at the Swanson Building.”
Additionally, Watts said it appeared the perpetrators entered the Swanson building at one point and damaged some display shelves. Nothing was reported stolen, he said.
Watts said the estimated damage to the two door windows totaled around $600. He said damage estimates to the building and vehicles are still being totaled.
“The damage appears to be caused by projectiles including rocks and bricks,” Watts said. “It doesn’t appear anyone actually entered the building.”
If someone has information regarding the crimes, they can submit the information anonymously through the P3 app or by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-727-4002 or 402-727-2677.
To report a crime or suspicious activity such as loitering around vehicles or buildings on campus, community members can also contact Midland Safety and Security by calling 402-941-6444.
Additionally, crimes can be reported to the vice president for student affairs at 402-941-6400, director of counseling at 402-941-6027, director of student health at 402-941-6450 and director of campus ministries at 402-941-6205.
Victims or witnesses to a reported crime will have their information kept confidential, as campus authorities do not include personal identification information in statistics or the daily crime log.
In 2019, Midland saw one destruction/damage/vandalism of property incident and one instance of motor vehicle theft. While it had four reported burglaries each in 2017 and 2018, none occurred in 2019.
Midland’s crime prevention efforts includes providing programs on various topics including bystander intervention, community policing and emergency preparedness training.