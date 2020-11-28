Vaughan: Be mindful of holiday waste

We have finally begun the holiday season that so many of us look forward to every year. It is a time of joy and giving but it is also the time of year in which the most waste is created. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the average American household generates 25% more waste, adding up to an extra one million tons of trash going into landfills across the country each week. So what can be done this year to give our planet the gift of less holiday waste? Here are a few ideas!