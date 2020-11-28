Vaughan: Be mindful of holiday waste

We have finally begun the holiday season that so many of us look forward to every year. It is a time of joy and giving but it is also the time of year in which the most waste is created. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the average American household generates 25% more waste, adding up to an extra one million tons of trash going into landfills across the country each week. So what can be done this year to give our planet the gift of less holiday waste? Here are a few ideas!
- Keep it simple. One thoughtful gift can oftentimes be more meaningful than several smaller gifts.
- Remember that the best way to reduce waste is not to create it in the first place. Consider giving the gift of an experience such as lessons for a new hobby, tickets to a sporting event, passes to a museum or memberships to a zoo. Donate to a local charity in someone’s name. Invest in your family and friends by contributing to a child’s savings account.
- Promote reuse by visiting thrift shops before buying new.
- Shop local and take your reusable shopping bag along to prevent the use of shipping wrap and plastic bags.
- Eliminate single use wrapping paper by repurposing old newspaper or paper bags, choosing gift bags that can be reused continuously or making the wrapping a useful part of the gift; such as placing kitchen supplies in a pot or pan, adding garden supplies to a plant pot, placing gift cards inside of a new purse or wrapping a gift in a scarf or blanket.
- Reduce your paper use by opting to send holiday cards electronically instead of by mail.
- Cut down on food waste by planning ahead. Make a list of the items that you need before heading to the store. Utilize online meal planning calculators to assist with portion sizes for each dish. Be sure to compost your cooking scraps! Encourage guests to take leftovers home or deliver extras to family and friends.
- Always recycle what you can!
The City of Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will be offering free Christmas tree recycling. This recycling opportunity is for real trees only. Trees may be dropped off in the Lenihan Building Parking Lot, located between 9th and 10th on the east side of Broad Street, at any time from December 26th through January 6th. Please be sure to recycle right by removing all wire, ornaments, stands and plastic bags from the tree. Collected trees will be ground into wood chips and used for mulch in the Fremont Parks system.
Join Keep Fremont Beautiful in celebrating the start of the charitable season on Giving Tuesday! Taking place on December 1st this year, Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that was created to unleash the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Please consider supporting KFB in our mission to improve waste handling practices and engage our citizens in taking greater responsibility for improving the community environment by joining the 2020 Partners Association! Transformation starts with education. Membership donations help support environmental education opportunities for youth, teens and adults and serve as part of the required cash match that is needed to secure grant funding for our programming. To become a KFB Partner, visit keepfremontbeautiful.org or contact our office at (402) 941-6122.
Happy Holidays from Keep Fremont Beautiful!
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.
