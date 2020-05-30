Vaughan: Cigarette butts are litter

Cigarette butts are litter! In fact, they are the single most littered item in the world, making up approximately 30% of all items collected during cleanups. The butt of a cigarette is primarily the filter. Ninety-five percent of the cigarette filter is made up of a type of plasticized cellulose acetate. Due to this composition, cigarette butts do not biodegrade. At some point between 18 months to ten years, sunlight will break down the filter into very small particles. These microscopic particles will remain within our environment, leaching toxic chemicals and poisoning the wildlife that ingests them.

In an effort to curb cigarette litter within our community, Keep Fremont Beautiful became a part of Keep America Beautiful’s Cigarette Litter Prevention Program (CLPP) in 2017. The CLPP is the nation’s largest program aimed at eliminating cigarette butt and cigar tip litter. After much research, Keep America Beautiful developed this program to focus on four proven strategies for reducing tobacco litter. The first strategy is to review local litter laws and support enforcement. I cannot say this enough, cigarette butts are litter! If you witness a motorist toss out a cigarette or cigar, please note the vehicle description, license plate number, the date, approximate time and location where the littering occurred and the item that was littered. Then contact the Nebraska Litter Hotline at 877-NO LITTR to report the incident.

The second strategy is to raise awareness. Keep Fremont Beautiful strives to fulfill this aspect by educating our community about cigarette litter, how it can be prevented and the effects that littering has on our environment. The third strategy is to place ash receptacles at transition points, such as building entrances. KFB has placed approximately 40 Sidewalk Butlers in the downtown area. Currently, we are working to get additional cigarette butt receptacles dispersed throughout the community, most recently installing Sidewalk Butlers at RD’s Place, Big Red Keno and Ruff House. Keep Fremont Beautiful would like to encourage local businesses to contact our office at (402) 941-6122 if you are interested in having a Sidewalk Butler installed at your location. This receptacle must be installed on a post or pole of some sort. KFB will supply the receptacle and complete the installation; from there it is the responsibility of the business to empty the Butler. The fourth and final strategy is to distribute pocket ashtrays and portable auto ashtrays to adult smokers. Pocket and auto ashtrays are available by contacting the KFB office and requesting one. Proper identification, verifying legal smoking age is required. We would like to thank you for doing your part to keep our community clean and litter-free!