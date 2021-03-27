Vaughan: Community cleanups are as important as ever

Join Keep Fremont Beautiful in celebrating the Great American Cleanup (GAC) March 20th – June 20th! The GAC is a Keep America Beautiful program that works to unify and beautify communities across the country by encouraging individuals to take greater responsibility for their local environment through community service projects such as litter cleanups, greening and beautification projects, environmental education and recycling opportunities.
When the GAC began 23 years ago, litter cleanups were at the heart of the program. Over the last year, we have seen a significant increase in the use of PPE, which in turn has resulted in an increase in PPE litter. Sadly, disposable masks tumbling around in public spaces are now a common sight to see. Community cleanups are as important as ever in combating litter across the country. You can take action and help eliminate litter within our community by organizing and/or participating in a local cleanup event. If you are interested in organizing a cleanup, contact the Keep Fremont Beautiful office and we will supply trash bags, gloves and litter grabbers!
Upcoming community cleanups include:
Sunday, March 28th (10 a.m.)—Carter Cares will host a cleanup at John C. Fremont Park.
Thursday, April 22nd (4-5 p.m.) – KFB will host Earth Day cleanups at Ronin Park, Clemmons Park and Johnson Lake/Kiwanis Park. Contact the KFB office at (402) 941-6122 or keepfremontbeautiful@gmail.com to sign up for a location.
Thursday, May 13th (8:30-10:30 a.m.) – MainStreet of Fremont and KFB will host a Downtown Cleanup. You may contact the MainStreet office at (402) 721-2264 or the KFB office to volunteer.
Another great way to participate in the GAC is to create a more vibrant community through beautification. Take part in the Keep Nebraska Beautiful “Grow Big Red” campaign this spring and plant red flowers in your yard or garden. Show your Husker spirit and honor Nebraska’s environment by helping to create a “sea of red” across the state!
Community recycling activities taking place during the GAC include the Pinnacle Bank Community Paper Shred at their 23rd and Lincoln Ave branch (1520 E. 23rd Ave) on Saturday, April 24th from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. Bring your information-sensitive documents to be safely and securely shred on site. This free opportunity allows you to protect your identity and our environment as all paper shredded will be recycled and made into new paper products! There will be a limit of 50lbs per person. Be sure to visit the KFB website at keepfremontbeautiful.org to stay up to date on current recycling opportunities and upcoming events!
Beginning Thursday, April 1st, yard waste such as grass clippings and leaves cannot be placed in your curbside trash. Please contact your trash hauler for a yard waste specific receptacle or bag and transport your yard waste to the Transfer Station located at 1200 Hamilton St. Collected yard waste is