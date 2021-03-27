Vaughan: Community cleanups are as important as ever

Join Keep Fremont Beautiful in celebrating the Great American Cleanup (GAC) March 20th – June 20th! The GAC is a Keep America Beautiful program that works to unify and beautify communities across the country by encouraging individuals to take greater responsibility for their local environment through community service projects such as litter cleanups, greening and beautification projects, environmental education and recycling opportunities.

When the GAC began 23 years ago, litter cleanups were at the heart of the program. Over the last year, we have seen a significant increase in the use of PPE, which in turn has resulted in an increase in PPE litter. Sadly, disposable masks tumbling around in public spaces are now a common sight to see. Community cleanups are as important as ever in combating litter across the country. You can take action and help eliminate litter within our community by organizing and/or participating in a local cleanup event. If you are interested in organizing a cleanup, contact the Keep Fremont Beautiful office and we will supply trash bags, gloves and litter grabbers!