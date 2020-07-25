Vaughan: Community Paper Shred is a success

Wow! Just over 10,000 pounds of paper was collected, shredded and recycled after last weekend’s Community Paper Shred Event. Thank you to Pinnacle Bank for hosting and providing our community with the opportunity to safely and securely dispose of their information sensitive documents. If you happened to miss this event, Nye Health Services will be hosting the next Community Paper Shred on Saturday, September 26th from 9am to 11am at Nye Pointe, 2700 N. Laverna Street. There will be a limit of 50 pounds/2 boxes per person.
Join Keep Fremont Beautiful at Summer Fest today from 7:30am to 2pm. Our booth will be located just outside of the Main Street Collective building located at 529 N. Main Street. We will be encouraging steps toward a litter free community by handing out vehicle litter bags and auto/pocket ashtrays. There are currently more than 50 billion pieces of litter on our nation’s roadways. Tobacco products continue to be the most prevalent item, comprising more than 35 percent of all litter. Individuals that choose to litter tend to do so out of convenience. It is easier to toss a waste item out the window than it is to wait and properly dispose of the item when they are able to. Vehicle litter bags, auto ashtrays and pocket ashtrays are important tools that can play a major role in curbing the litter that is coming out of vehicles and onto our roadways. KFB will have a Pledge to End Litter out to sign along with special prizes for our youth that choose to take the pledge. Cultivating environmental awareness from a young age is vital to instilling positive attitudes and behaviors toward the health, wellness and care of our environment!
Back for the 34th year is the All Metals Market Recycling Drop Site with the addition of Cross Electronics, who work to protect the environment from toxic electronic waste. Recycle your metal discards and properly dispose of your working, non-working, new or used electronic equipment on Wednesday, August 26th from 5:30pm to 7pm in the Ilgenfritz Parking Lot located on the southeast corner of 4th Street and Park Avenue. There will be a recycling fee for certain items – TVs, monitors, microwaves, large wood items (tv consoles or speakers), treadmills and other large exercise equipment, floor printers/plotters/copiers and bulk alkaline batteries. All other items will be accepted at no cost. You may contact the KFB office at (402) 941-6122 with questions.
You can help Keep Fremont Beautiful expand our impact by becoming a member of the KFB Partners Association! Membership donations support environmental education opportunities for youth, teens and adults throughout our community. Partnership levels range from just $25 to $500 annually. Visit www.keepfremontbeautiful.org to select a level and become a KFB Partner today!
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.
