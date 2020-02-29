Vaughan: Great American Cleanup

‘I glance out the window at the signs of spring. The sky almost blue, the trees were almost budding, the sun was almost bright.” – Millard Kaufman
You have free articles remaining.
As we see the subtle signs of warmer months approaching, spring cleaning begins to move to the forefront of our minds. The thought of opening the windows and cleaning away the dust and dander that have accumulated throughout the winter season sounds downright glorious. Many people across the country engage in the annual tradition of spring cleaning inside of their home, but there are also approximately 3 million Americans that take part in the spring cleaning of their community through the Great American Cleanup.
In 1998, the Great American Cleanup began as a litter cleanup initiative designed to aesthetically improve the places we live, work and play. The GAC campaign kicks off each year on the first day of spring and calls upon citizens to take greater responsibility for their community environment through service projects, with cleanups remaining at the heart of it all. Keep Fremont Beautiful is asking our citizens, neighborhoods, local businesses and organizations to take part in the nation’s largest community improvement program this year. Whether it’s gathering a few friends to clean up a neighborhood or recruiting your entire office to clean up a park, every piece of litter removed and properly disposed of makes a difference! The Great American Cleanup campaign runs from March 19 to June 20. If you are interested in organizing a cleanup group, please contact the KFB office at (402) 941-6122 or keepfremontbeautiful@gmail.com.
In addition to city-wide cleanups, Keep Fremont Beautiful is assisting the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo in their “Gorillas are on the Line…Answer the Call” electronic device collection through April 24. The endangered Grauer’s gorilla has lost over 77% of its population in the last 20 years, partly due to the mining of coltan. Coltan is a dull metallic mineral used in the production of tantalum capacitors, which are used in many electronic devices. By recycling your old devices, you are helping save these gorillas and their habitat by reducing the demand for coltan mining. If you would like to recycle your old cellphones, iPads, iPods, cameras and chargers, there is a green recycling tote inside the glass entrance of the Blue Yoga building located at 529 N. Main St. The doors are open Monday through Saturday during normal business hours. You may also call the KFB office to schedule a drop off. Please be sure to remove all personal information off of the devices prior to donating. For a full list of current recycling opportunities within our community, please visit the KFB website at www.keepfremontbeautiful.org.
Casey Vaughan is executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She can be reached at 529 North Main Street, Suite 4, Fremont, or at 402-941-6122.