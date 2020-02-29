Vaughan: Great American Cleanup

In addition to city-wide cleanups, Keep Fremont Beautiful is assisting the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo in their “Gorillas are on the Line…Answer the Call” electronic device collection through April 24. The endangered Grauer’s gorilla has lost over 77% of its population in the last 20 years, partly due to the mining of coltan. Coltan is a dull metallic mineral used in the production of tantalum capacitors, which are used in many electronic devices. By recycling your old devices, you are helping save these gorillas and their habitat by reducing the demand for coltan mining. If you would like to recycle your old cellphones, iPads, iPods, cameras and chargers, there is a green recycling tote inside the glass entrance of the Blue Yoga building located at 529 N. Main St. The doors are open Monday through Saturday during normal business hours. You may also call the KFB office to schedule a drop off. Please be sure to remove all personal information off of the devices prior to donating. For a full list of current recycling opportunities within our community, please visit the KFB website at www.keepfremontbeautiful.org.